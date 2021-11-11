Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVIG) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and immunodeficiency diseases, increasing funding for research and development activities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global intravenous immunoglobin market size is expected to reach USD 16.89 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 6.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Key factors such as rising prevalence of geriatric population and increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases like hypogammaglobulinemia and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy are driving global market revenue growth.

Immunoglobulins are proteins that are produced in the blood plasma to defend the body by binding itself to particular antigens. Intravenous Immunoglobulins are mostly administered through intravenous routes as most people receive immunoglobulins in hospital settings. Increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases such as antibody deficiency diseases, obesity, rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, high consumption of alcohol, sugar, and salts are key factors boosting global market growth. In addition, rising demand for IVIG therapies for treating immunodeficiency diseases like primary and acquired immunodeficiency diseases, advancements in plasma purification methods, and increasing investments in research and development activities by manufacturers are boosting global market growth.

However, factors such as high costs of immunoglobin therapies and uncertain supply, stringent government regulations for usage of intravenous immunoglobin products, and risk of side effects are expected to hamper overall growth of the intravenous immunoglobin market.

The report is formulated through exhaustive primary and secondary research which is verified and validated by industry experts, research analysts, and professionals. The report aims to help readers and users improve their business performances by providing insightful data about business sphere such as recent technological development, product advancements, and adoption of strategic business steps. The report also offers extensive analysis of the competitive landscape along with business overviews, expansion plans, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, and partnerships among others.

Top Companies in the Market Include:

Omrix Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc., Shanghai RAAS Blood Products Co. Ltd., Behring GmbH, Option Care Enterprises, Inc., BioScrip, Inc, ADMA Biologics, Inc., CSL Ltd., Baxter International Inc., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Grifols S.A, LFB group, Octapharma AG, China Biologics Products, Inc., Biotest AG, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals are some key companies operating in the global intravenous immunoglobin market.

Increasing focus on development of vaccines to combat COVID-19 pandemic and focus on preventive medicine to mitigate future epidemics and pandemics, rising number of product approvals for drugs and therapeutics, and rapid digital transformation in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry are some key factors expected to drive revenue growth over the forecast period. With the social distancing norms in place and growing focus on telemedicine, digital technologies were adopted at an accelerated rate allowing healthcare professionals to efficiently manage health of the patients. One of the most crucial drivers of the pharma & healthcare industry is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence in key areas such as R&D, patient care, commercialization, and drug discovery and development. It has also led to a reduction in healthcare expenditure and improved efficiency of the systems which is expected to further contribute to revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Furthermore, to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape, an extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis are included in the report. Along with this, feasibility analysis and investment return analysis are also covered. The report is segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, and key regions of the Intravenous Immunoglobin (IVIG) market.

Some key highlights in the report:

• Based on application, the Hypogammaglobulinemia segment is expected to account for high revenue growth between 2021 and 2028 owing to high prevalence of hypogammaglobulinemia in patients with lymphoproliferative disorders and increasing investments to develop enhanced products for Hypogammaglobulinemia treatment.

• Based on type, the IgG segmented accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. IgG is one of the 5 antibodies in the blood and is found in body fluids to protect the system against viral and bacterial infections.

• Immunodeficiency diseases segment is projected to account for significant revenue growth during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing prevalence of immunodeficiency diseases such as primary immunodeficiency diseases and acquired immunodeficiency diseases across the globe and high efficacy of IVIG replacement therapy for these diseases are boosting market revenue growth.

• North America dominated other regional markets in the global intravenous immunoglobin market in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth is attributed to factors such as availability of advanced treatment for immunodeficiency diseases, rising incidences of autoimmune diseases, high awareness about IVIG treatment. In addition, presence of key players, growing adoption of these therapies, and rising geriatric population are fueling market growth in North America.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register high revenue growth over the forecast period owing to high patient pool, growing geriatric population, increasing investments in research and development activities, rising demand for intravenous immunoglobulins, and high diagnosis of primary immunoglobulins.

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global intravenous immunoglobin market based on type, application, route of administration, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• IgG

• IgA

• IgM

• IgE

• IgD

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2028)

• Hypogammaglobulinemia

• CIPD

• Immunodeficiency diseases

• Congenital AIDS

• Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

• Myasthenia Gravis

• Multifocal motor neuropathy

• ITP

• Kawasaki disease

• Guillain-Barre syndrome

• Others

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

