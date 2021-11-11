In-App Purchase Industry Report 2027 | By Operating System, Type and App Category

In-App Purchase Industry

Increase in smartphone users across the globe and technological advancement in smart phones drive the growth of the market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global In-app purchase industry garnered $76.43 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $340.76 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in in-app purchase payments in developing countries, rise in data usage & internet penetration, and low data tariffs along with increase in smartphone penetration are the major factors that propel the growth of the global In-app purchase industry. Nevertheless, digital illiteracy and limited digital infrastructure impede the market growth. However, surge in expenditure on digital advertisement and rise in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction service are anticipated to usher new opportunities in the near future.

Impact of COVID-19 on In-App Purchase Industry:

• During the lockdown, subscriptions of video streaming, gaming, and other health & fitness applications among end-users happened to experience a steep hike.

• This trend is likely to continue post-pandemic situation as well, since the gaming and non-gaming mobile applications are offering exciting features and functionalities at cost-effective prices which, in turn, has heightened their demand to a great extent.

The key market players analyzed in the global in-app purchase industry report include Apple Inc, Disney, Google LLC, King Limited, Netflix, Inc, Rakuten, Inc., Sony Corporation, Spotify Technology S.A, Tencent Holding Limited, and Tinder. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

2. In-App Purchase Market recent innovations and major events.

3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the In-App Purchase Market leading players.

4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of In-App Purchase Market for forthcoming years.

5. In-depth understanding of In-App Purchase Market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the In-App Purchase Market.

The global in-app purchase market is analyzed across the operating system, type, app category, and region.

Based on type, the subscription segment held nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2027. The non-consumable segment, on the other hand, would register the fastest CAGR of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the region across Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2019, generating more than two-fourths of the global market. The same region would also portray fastest CAGR of 21.3% from 2020 to 2027. The other provinces covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Based on operating system, the iOS segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, contributing to around half of the global market. Simultaneously, the android segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 20.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

