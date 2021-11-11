Shared Mobility Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

Shared mobility is a commuting service, wherein organizations arrange commercial vehicles to provide commuting service from one place to another.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared mobility is a commuting service, wherein organizations arrange commercial vehicles to provide commuting service from one place to another. The owner of a number of commercial vehicles provide its fleet to the organization, which uses these vehicles to provide services such as hiring, ride sharing, and mobility. The fare completely depends on the distance and time for the costumer to travel to the destination. The trend of shared transportation has increased tremendously in recent years, owning to various factors, such as rapid urbanization, increase in environmental issues, limited resources of energy, and economic concerns, which are expected to further boost the global shared mobility market over the forecast period.

Major Market Players:

Avis Budget Group, car2go NA, LLC, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd., global car sharing car rental Ltd., Grab, Uber Technologies Inc., ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Lyft Inc., Careem, Taxify OÜ, Gett, and Maxi Mobility S.L

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Investments from government entities toward strengthening shared mobility systems and increasing concerns about environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are expected to positively affect the growth of the market. Moreover, lack of preference to travel with unknown individuals is expected to restrain the market growth. Furthermore, growth in number of passenger cars is a prominent trend that supports shared mobility services offered by buses and coaches, which is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the global shared mobility market.

The global shared mobility market trends are as follows:

Investments from government entities towards strengthening shared mobility systems

Governments of every country are concerned about increase in population, which leads to hazardous effects on the environment. Governments encourage people to restrain themselves from using automotive as much as they can. Furthermore, sharing rides among families and friends is one of the key ideas from the government to encourage people to opt for shared ride instead of personal ride, which is expected to enhance the growth of the global shared mobility market.

Increase in concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation

Customers shift to economical and luxurious measures of traveling over personal driving preference. Moreover, customers previously renting a personal driver for their vehicle due to its cost-effectiveness have shifted most of their preferences to travel through shared transportation. Therefore, these measures are expected to boost the global shared mobility market growth over the forecast period.

Key benefits of the report:

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global shared mobility market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the global shared mobility market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global shared mobility market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

