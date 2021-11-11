Molecular Forensics Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2027

Emergen Research Logo

The adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests is driving market demand.

CANADA, BC, VANCOUVER, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Molecular Forensics Market Research Report and Forecast to 2027 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Molecular Forensics market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment. It also studies the supply chain disruptions and economic volatility induced by the pandemic and offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the global and regional Molecular Forensics market.

Molecular biology tools have improved the capability of the forensic scientist to characterize the biological evidence to the point where it is feasible to analyze the sample and achieve individualization. Lack of accuracy of the results attained from the use of technologies with impedes market growth. The advancement in technologies has also propelled the usage of technology in the criminal investigation.

The market for molecular forensics is growing due to the advancement in technology and the adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests. Continuous investment in research and development and favorable regulations will propel the growth of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of techniques and complexities will restrain the market. The report offers a holistic coverage of the Molecular Forensics market, laying emphasis on the key factors influencing the industrial growth, technological developments taking place in the industry, and current and emerging trends witnessed in the leading regional markets.

Key Highlights From The Report

In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.

The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.

NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.

Key participants include Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others.

Forensics technology finds its application in court for the investigation of crime. An increase in the crime rate and the high demand for solving crimes using advanced technologies will create a demand for the market. Growing government initiatives to support forensic research supplements will also encourage market growth. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Molecular Forensics market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region. Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Regional Landscape section of the Molecular Forensics report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report, additionally, presents a comprehensive analysis of the key elements of the Molecular Forensics market that influence its growth over the projected timeline. These vital elements include the key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The authors of the report have implemented a set of analytical tools, such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis, to offer strategic recommendations to the new entrants on how to overcome the entry-level barriers.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Molecular Forensics Market on the basis of product, technology, application, end-user, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Instruments

Kits and Consumables

Software and other products

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Real-time PCR (q-PCR)

Digital PCR (d-PCR)

Capillary Electrophoresis

NGS

SNP and STR Sequencing

mtDNA Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

MS

Tandem MS

MS-FTIR

Other Technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radioactive Toxicology

Nucleic Acid Analysis

Forensic Databasing

Microbial Forensics

Other Applications

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Law Enforcement

Disaster Management

Hospitals and Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

