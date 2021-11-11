BloomFest 2021: Raise The Roof returns to the virtual stage with MP Jess Phillips headlining a stellar line up
Bloom’s flagship annual event is back with a day of provocation, upskilling, fun and coming together to overcome the barriers to success in the industry.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown for BloomFest is officially on, with this year’s event taking place on the 16th November 2021. This industry leading event, attended by hundreds of media and communications professionals to talk about the uncomfortable barriers we face in the industry as well as identifying the everyday actions that can be put in place to make it a more diverse and equal workplace. The famous Booth of Truth is back for the fifth year in a row - a space where women and men can anonymously share their stories of barriers to their success in the industry.
“Together, we must be louder about the issues that are holding us back. Together, we must go beyond words to drive action. Together, we must smash the glass ceilings. Together, we must lift each other up because great things happen when we work as one,” Lucy Cutter, President of Bloom 2021
Key themes this year include:
· "The Queen Bee" - lifting the lid on experience of working with difficult women
· "The Class Divide" - unearth solutions to make the industry a place where all can thrive
· How feminism needs to work for all women – and why intersectionality cannot be an afterthought
There will also be conversations around age, supporting neurodiversity in the workplace as well as how to ask for the pay that women deserve.
Speakers will include Jess Phillips, MP; inspiring us to have the courage to speak our minds even if others don’t like it. Joeli Brearley, founder of Pregnant Then Screwed; discussing how managers and peers can better support parents in the workplace and Michelle Griffith Robinson, GB Olympian and lifestyle coach talking adversity and navigating the most trying of times to come out on top
The day mixed with panels, workshops, fun and dance has been designed to be inspirational, empowering and uplifting. It’s open to everyone and although a day of open conversation we will also end with those everyday actions to drive change in the workplace.
More information is available here, as well as how to buy tickets https://www.bloomnetwork.uk/bloomfest-2021
All profits raised will be donated to Womens Aid. There is also a pay it forward option where you can buy your ticket and click to register a pay it forward ticket for someone in a less fortunate position or one of our charity partners, Bloom Mentee’s or Boosters.
About Bloom
Bloom is a professional network for Women in communications. It’s our mission to ensure that all women have equal opportunity in our industry by harnessing the power of their real voices, future-proofing women’s careers and spearheading industry change as well as paying it forward.
