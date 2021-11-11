Drones Market Trends 2021-26 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), are unpiloted aircraft generally used for defense and military purposes. They can be flown for longer distances, rely on sensors and LIDAR detectors, without the need for a pilot to navigate it. Nowadays, drones are also used for recreational purposes and in the business community due to the enhanced safety and efficiency levels. They find application in monitoring, surveying, mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/drones-market/requestsample
Market Trends:
The global drone market is primarily driven by rising demand for small military drones among the defense forces, coupled with the increasing use of drones in commercial applications. They are also utilized in agricultural activities, including livestock monitoring, irrigation management, and fertilization. Furthermore, extensive global investments and regulatory changes are increasing the revenue and profit opportunities for drone manufacturers, solution providers, operators, and distributors, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.
Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/2XYgKNu
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
3D Robotics
AeroVironment Inc
Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.
Delair SAS
DroneDeploy Inc
Intel Corporation
Parrort SA
Precisionhawk Inc.
SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)
Terra Drone Corporation
The Boeing Company
The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.
Market Breakup by Type:
Fixed Wing
Rotary Wing
Hybrid
Market Breakup by Component:
Hardware
Software
Accessories
Market Breakup by Payload:
<25 Kilograms
25-170 Kilograms
>170 Kilograms
Market Breakup by Point of Sale:
Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)
Aftermarket
Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Construction
Agriculture
Military and Defense
Law Enforcement
Logistics
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
Data Converter Market Report: https://bit.ly/37iMTlI
Data Center Fabric Market Report: http://bit.ly/2Ila6Ih
Edge Computing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2FAlySA
Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Market Report: https://bit.ly/2ZXvGMi
Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d
BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx
Payroll Outsourcing Market Report: https://bit.ly/2RpUJmn
Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE
Distributed Control Systems Market Report: https://bit.ly/2SEacDr
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here