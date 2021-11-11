Drones Market Trends 2021-26 | Growth, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Drones Market Trends: Industry Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global drones market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17% during 2021-2026.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), are unpiloted aircraft generally used for defense and military purposes. They can be flown for longer distances, rely on sensors and LIDAR detectors, without the need for a pilot to navigate it. Nowadays, drones are also used for recreational purposes and in the business community due to the enhanced safety and efficiency levels. They find application in monitoring, surveying, mapping, precision agriculture, aerial remote sensing, and product delivery.

Market Trends:

The global drone market is primarily driven by rising demand for small military drones among the defense forces, coupled with the increasing use of drones in commercial applications. They are also utilized in agricultural activities, including livestock monitoring, irrigation management, and fertilization. Furthermore, extensive global investments and regulatory changes are increasing the revenue and profit opportunities for drone manufacturers, solution providers, operators, and distributors, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrort SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.

Market Breakup by Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Accessories

Market Breakup by Payload:

<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

Market Breakup by Point of Sale:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

