Emotn TV Store: One-click Installation of Tik Tok TV Version
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tik Tok is a very popular short video software in recent years, ranging from all kinds of politicians and celebrities to all kinds of Internet celebrity bloggers who are using this short video software to share their lives and some interesting clips. Tik Tok, a popular software, cannot be watched on TV, which makes many people feel regret and pity.
However, today Emotn TV Store (https://app.emotn.com/) helped everyone solve this problem.Emotn TV Store, this is an application store specifically for Android TV, Android set-top boxes and Android projectors. Let’s take the Amazon TV box as an example to teach users how to install Emotn TV Store on Android TV to install Tik Tok TV version.
1. Install the "Downloader" in Google Play.
First of all, back to the home of Android TV, then click "Apps" to "Get more apps". (Be sure to log in to a Google account before entering Google Play.）
2.Type "downloader" in the search bar, and then install it in users’ Android TV.
3.Open "Downloader", then type"Emotn TV Store_Emotn TV Store APK Download" in the search bar.
4.Now users can see the official web page, move the mouse on the page to find the"Download" button. Click to download the Emotn TV Store and install it in users’ Android TV.
5.If users’ Android TV asks for access or install permissions, turn on "Apps from Unknown Sources".
Usually, the Android TV will pop up to ask for users’ permission. If not and users can't install apps successfully, go back to home and find the settings in these steps: Settings>Device Preference>Security & restrictions>Unknown sources.
6.Open the Emotn TV Store, then users can download and install Tik Tok TV version here.
Emotn TV Store is specially built for over-the-top media services, from where users can find apps of all kinds of fields such as entertainment, music& audio, news & magazine, education, and sports, etc. It's really convenient for users’ Android TV! Here are the download addresses of Emotn TV Store.
Emotn TV Store:https://app.emotn.com/
TVsBook:https://www.tvsbook.com/resources/emotn-store.20/
Anna Swift
However, today Emotn TV Store (https://app.emotn.com/) helped everyone solve this problem.Emotn TV Store, this is an application store specifically for Android TV, Android set-top boxes and Android projectors. Let’s take the Amazon TV box as an example to teach users how to install Emotn TV Store on Android TV to install Tik Tok TV version.
1. Install the "Downloader" in Google Play.
First of all, back to the home of Android TV, then click "Apps" to "Get more apps". (Be sure to log in to a Google account before entering Google Play.）
2.Type "downloader" in the search bar, and then install it in users’ Android TV.
3.Open "Downloader", then type"Emotn TV Store_Emotn TV Store APK Download" in the search bar.
4.Now users can see the official web page, move the mouse on the page to find the"Download" button. Click to download the Emotn TV Store and install it in users’ Android TV.
5.If users’ Android TV asks for access or install permissions, turn on "Apps from Unknown Sources".
Usually, the Android TV will pop up to ask for users’ permission. If not and users can't install apps successfully, go back to home and find the settings in these steps: Settings>Device Preference>Security & restrictions>Unknown sources.
6.Open the Emotn TV Store, then users can download and install Tik Tok TV version here.
Emotn TV Store is specially built for over-the-top media services, from where users can find apps of all kinds of fields such as entertainment, music& audio, news & magazine, education, and sports, etc. It's really convenient for users’ Android TV! Here are the download addresses of Emotn TV Store.
Emotn TV Store:https://app.emotn.com/
TVsBook:https://www.tvsbook.com/resources/emotn-store.20/
Anna Swift
emotn Technology Co., Ltd
email us here