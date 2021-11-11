Veterans Day: Among Those Who Served, High Rate of Suicides Continues; Research Ignores the Link to Psychotropic Drugs

By 2013, one in six American service members was on at least one psychiatric drug. At the same time, more than 60% of military suicides were committed by those on antidepressants or recently undergoing outpatient psychiatric care.

In 2019, 4.2 million of the 9 million U.S. veterans enrolled with the Veterans Health Administration were prescribed psychotropic drugs, with 1.75 million (41%) of them prescribed antidepressants with known links to suicide.

One in seven American adults who committed suicide in 2018 was a U.S. military veteran.The suicides averaged 17.6 per day.