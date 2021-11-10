Modified District Government Services for Veterans Day 2021

(Washington, DC) – On Thursday, November 11, 2021, the District Government will observe Veterans Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11:

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and they will remain open 24 hours a day, including on November 11. Individuals seeking homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 from 8 am – 12 am or the Mayor’s 24-hour Citywide Call Center at 311.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) is providing walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Center is operating at its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 120 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include showers, laundry, medical & mental health treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, legal counseling and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled.

DC Public Library (DCPL) will open the Anacostia Library, Benning Library, Mt. Pleasant Library, Petworth Library, Southwest, Tenley-Friendship Library, Woodridge Library, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library on Thursday, November 11, from 10 am – 6 pm. The Library will also be available online. All other locations will reopen Friday, November 12. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

The STAY DC Call Center will be closed on Thursday, November 11. For additional information please visit stay.dc.gov.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON THURSDAY, November 11:

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Thursday, November 11. Customers are encouraged to use online options by visiting dmv.dc.gov.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites will be closed on Thursday, November 11. TestYourself DC collection boxes will remain open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. for residents to drop-off samples only.

The District’s COVID-19 call center will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

The Department of Employment Services’ Navigation Call Center will be closed on Thursday, November 11. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

On Wednesday, November 10, youth or parents/guardians on their behalf can pick up to three breakfast and lunch meal packs from 10:00 a.m. – 2 pm at the open DC Public Schools meal distribution sites at Ballou High School, Columbia Heights Education Campus, Dunbar High School, or Ron Brown High School. Additionally, deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Thursday, November 11.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Thursday, November 11.

MODIFIED SERVICE ADJUSTMENTS:

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will suspend sanitation services on November 11. Services will resume on Friday, November 12. Below is the modified schedule:

All household trash and recycling collection normally set for Thursday, November 11 will be collected on Friday, November 12.

Trash and recycling collections for Friday will “slide” to Saturday.

There will be no citizen drop-off service at Fort Totten Transfer Station on Thursday, November 11. Service will resume on Friday, November 12.

CONSTRUCTION:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Friday, November 12 during permitted work hours.

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District holidays, and violations could result in a Stop Work Order and may be subject to a $4,000 fine. No construction will be allowed on Thursday, November 11, 2021 for the holiday without a companion Afterhours Permit. Please report illegal construction by submitting an Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or calling 311, visiting 311.dc.gov, texting DC311, or tweeting to @311dcgov. DCRA offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

The following ongoing lane restriction during the public health emergency remains in effect:

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT & LOCAL PUBLIC TRANSIT:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Thursday, November 11, except Streetcar ticketing and towing.

All parking enforcement will resume on Friday, November 12.

All DC Circulator routes will operate according to their normal schedules on November 11.

The DC Streetcar will operate on its normal schedule on November 11.