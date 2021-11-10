Aviation and Aerospace Advisory Committee & Manufacturing Council

Description: The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in providing facilitation and consulting services for: Project 1: a strategic plan for Commerce’s aerospace, aviation and airport economic development efforts in conjunction with the Department of Transportation; and/or Project 2: facilitating the development of a strategic action plan and report to double and diversify the state’s manufacturing employment base, the number of small manufacturing businesses and the number of women- and minority-owned manufacturing businesses in the next decade. All entities meeting the minimum qualifications are encouraged to apply.

Proposals Due: December 30, 2021

Download RFP (docx)