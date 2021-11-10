Submit Release
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NOV. 10, 2021:

Game Commission to meet November 15

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will meet at 9 a.m., Monday, November 15 in Albuquerque. The full agenda, location, attendee information and general information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website before the meeting. Due to COVID concerns, masks are required.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, but cannot attend the meeting in person, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, is available on the Department’s website.

In addition, there will be a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The State Game Commission is composed of seven members who represent the state’s diverse interests in wildlife-associated recreation and conservation. Members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the State Senate. Current members are Chairwoman Sharon Salazar Hickey, Vice-Chair Jeremy Vesbach, Jimmy Bates, Tirzio Lopez and Roberta Salazar-Henry.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Lance Cherry at (505) 476-8003. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

