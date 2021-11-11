OpenWardrobe And Threading Change Partner To Showcase The Importance Of Purposeful Shopping Ahead Of Black Friday
With the right tools, you'll be amazed at the fashion options available that protect our planet and make you look your best”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established by Julia Dietmar, OpenWardrobe is an application that meshes technology and fashion to push for a sustainable future. More than a way to digitize their wardrobe, it evolved into a community of fashion enthusiasts who use the platform to find inspiration and environmentally friendly practices, such as reusing and repurposing clothing. Stylists, influencers, and users connect to create a bigger, greener fashion ecosystem.
“With the right tools, you'll be amazed at the fashion options available that protect our planet and make you look your best,” says the fashion-forward company.
To spread awareness about eco-conscious shopping ahead of Black Friday, they partnered with Threading Change, an international non-profit, to launch a purposeful campaign.
Founder and executive director of Threading Change, Sophia Wang, put the youth-led organization in motion after attending the United Nations Climate Negotiations (COP25) in Madrid, co-hosted with the Chilean government. Her participation at the United Nations Sustainable Fashion Charter event surprised her with the lack of representation from the Global South -- a major part of the manufacturing process. With no mention of garment workers or the complex human dimensions of fashion, she left determined to reduce the industry’s disparity and inequity.
“Beyond the environmental implications of fashion, the human and social dimensions of fashion corruption are just as horrid. Our current fashion trajectory operates in a damaging linear system, where trends are mass-marketed in the Global North while extracting cheap labor overseas from the Global South,” adds Threading Change
This collaboration brings forward their shared values and threads together multiple facets of the fashion world and its impact on the environment. Putting people before profits, they aim to create a wave of change and hold accountability where need be. This campaign is a joint effort to shine a light on disenfranchised voices and actors working in this billion-dollar business and educate consumers on the link between fashion and climate change.
Clothing is a wonderful form of expression, but it doesn’t need to be at the expense of the planet. With American households throwing away 81 pounds of clothing yearly, mindful consumption is more important than ever.
“Threading Change is helping people understand the implications of their clothing decisions but also help them realize how they can have a more personal connection to their clothing that is better for the planet and for the people,” says Sophia Yang
November 15th will mark the kick-off of a series of content focused on educating consumers about eco-conscious shopping. With story takeovers, IG lives, and content on both accounts, this campaign will run until the end of November in the hopes of inspiring people to make a difference while building their wardrobe in the process.
An interview will take place on the 17th as part of WOW Wednesday, featuring Julia as the interviewee and Threading Change as the interviewer to better understand both brands and their partnership.
Together they believe in building an eco-conscious community that values dressing and shopping with purpose, leaving room for a better and sustainable future.
Keep up to date with the campaign by following Threading Change and OpenWardrobe and visit their website for more information about what they do!
About OpenWardrobe
OpenWardrobe is an online community organized around digital wardrobes that inspires users, stylists, and influencers to dress sustainably and connect with a bigger fashion ecosystem.
About Threading Change
Threading Change is a youth-led, justice-oriented global organization created to address the systemic injustices and inequities that persist in the global fashion industry today.
