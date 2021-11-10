DIFS Earns Recognition as Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer

Media Contact: Laura Hall, 517-290-3779, DIFS-Press@michigan.gov Consumer Hotline: 877-999-6442, Michigan.gov/DIFScomplaints

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 10, 2021

(LANSING, MICH) This Veteran's Day, Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox is proud to announce that DIFS has achieved Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer certification from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency (MVAA).

"As a Silver-Level Veteran-Friendly Employer, we are proud to stand by the brave people who have served our nation both at home and abroad, as well as their spouses and families, who make sacrifices while their loved ones are away," said DIFS Director Anita Fox. "There are highly rewarding careers available at DIFS and within the industries we regulate, and with our new certification, we reaffirm our commitment to working with our veterans and their spouses to find their next opportunity to serve."

Since its creation in 2013, the Veteran-Friendly Employer program has recognized more than 400 Michigan employers with either Bronze, Silver, or Gold-level status for their efforts in supporting the recruitment, training, and retention of veteran workforce talent. As part of the program, MVAA provides assistance to employers as they develop and improve their efforts to recruit and retain high-quality veteran candidates. For more information about the Veteran-Friendly Employer program, including how to earn this recognition, the Employer Application is available on the MVAA website.

"DIFS has shown a strong commitment to supporting Michigan veterans and I am pleased to see it become a Silver-level Veteran-Friendly Employer," said MVAA Director Zaneta Adams. "Michigan veterans and their spouses are ready for the modern workplace and are highly equipped with valuable training and skills. DIFS has taken notice of these skills and has worked to ensure that military veterans and their spouses are an important part of their operations as they carry out their consumer protection mission."

Previously certified at the Bronze Level, DIFS has worked to grow its military veteran recruitment, training, and retention programs. This recent Silver-Level certification demonstrates DIFS' commitment to becoming one of Michigan's top career options for veterans and their spouses. More information about working for DIFS, as well as current job postings, can be found on the DIFS Careers page. Additionally, under the GI Bill, DIFS' insurance examination fees can be reimbursed for VA-eligible veterans who seek to become licensed insurance agents. Please contact DIFS Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 877-999-6442 or DIFS-Licensing@michigan.gov with any questions about examination fee reimbursement.

The mission of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services is to ensure access to safe and secure insurance and financial services fundamental for the opportunity, security, and success of Michigan residents, while fostering economic growth and sustainability in both industries. In addition, the Department provides consumer protection, outreach, and financial literacy and education services to Michigan residents. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/DIFS or follow the Department on Facebook, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

####