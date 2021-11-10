Attorney General Moody Honors Green Cove Springs Frontline Officers with Thin Line Tribute
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today recognized Green Cove Springs Police Department frontline officers as part of the Thin Line Tribute initiative. The initiative is designed to recognize law enforcement officers for protecting and serving Floridians—a job that sometimes seems thankless. Attorney General Moody visited GCSPD to show appreciation and support for the officers and to say thank you. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Police officers work every day to save lives and keep their communities safe, often with thankless dedication. As Attorney General, I will always show my support for our brave officers who selflessly serve the citizens of Florida. It was an honor to be in Green Cove Springs to show my utmost appreciation for these frontline law enforcement officers.”Since the initiative's launch in May, Attorney General Moody has hosted six Thin Line Tributes, including events in:
Perry to show appreciation to officers working hard to protect the citizens of the community;
Bay County to give thanks for the officers’ historic response to Hurricane Michael;
Doral to honor the Hispanic Police Officers Association during Hispanic Heritage Month; and
Kissimmee to recognize frontline law enforcement officers for serving the community.
Not only do GCSPD officers protect and serve daily, the law enforcement officers also take time to connect with the community through hosting, attending and policing engagement events throughout the year. To view the events GCSPD hosts or participates in, click here.There are currently open positions at GCSPD. To help fill open law enforcement positions throughout Florida, Attorney General Moody created the Be A Florida Hero initiative. Be A Florida Hero is designed to make it easier than ever for someone who is interested in becoming a Florida law enforcement officer to learn about the different agencies, search open positions and find contact information to apply for available jobs. If interested in more information about working for GCSPD, click here for job postings.
You just read:
Attorney General Moody Honors Green Cove Springs Frontline Officers with Thin Line Tribute
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.