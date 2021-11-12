VEERUM advances its commitment to data protection and privacy with SOC 2 Type II certification
VEERUM ensures compliance, security, and privacy with its latest certification of SOC 2 Type II.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, today announced it has successfully completed System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II certification. SOC 2 Type II compliance is a reporting framework created by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) that is the highest industry standard for managing client data based on security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. This demonstrates that VEERUM upholds the leading certification for information security solutions, business processes, and technical infrastructure.
This attestation comes just two weeks after VEERUM received its ISO/IEC 27001 certification. “On the heels of our ISO 27001 announcement, VEERUM is thrilled to announce our SOC 2 Type II certification,” says VEERUM CEO David Lod. “VEERUM recognizes that security is a critical concern for businesses of any size, and clients can confidently deploy the VEERUM solution knowing that we meet the highest industry standard for information security. VEERUM is continually staying a play ahead in the digital space."
VEERUM achieved initial compliance with SOC 2 Type 1 standards in October 2020. VEERUM partnered with independent auditor PwC, an experienced report issuer to guide them through the SOC 2 process and assess VEERUM operational controls and practices. “Upgrading to the SOC 2 Type II was the next step in our promise to maintain rigorous internal controls to secure client data,” said VEERUM Compliance Officer, Laura Brown. “This report reflects the considerable effort our team has put in over the past 12 months in maturing our security program. VEERUM is proud to uphold data security as a cornerstone of our business.”
Since its inception, VEERUM has focused on best practices and exceeding industry standards for data security, availability, and confidentiality. VEERUM’s investment in standardizing operational processes affirms its commitment to steadfast maturation of overall security. This SOC 2 Type II achievement is just one stepping stone on VEERUM’s journey for other certifications in the near future.
The SOC 2 Type II report is available to VEERUM clients and prospects upon request.
About VEERUM
VEERUM allows you to be on site without going to site. VEERUM provides the primary visualization and analytics application to combine all CAD, geospatial, document management, IoT, and operational systems. Clients can now elevate all their siloed and valuable data into an easy-to-use cloud-based application. Our clients are accelerating the transition to digital asset ownership, effectively building and maintaining the world's critical infrastructure. Go live in 48 hours with VEERUM. For additional information: veerum.com
