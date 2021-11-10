GTL Earns Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award for Supporting Veterans
Initiatives to recruit, employ, and retain veterans make for a more well-rounded and diverse workforce
We are honored to receive this award recognizing our dedication to veterans, but we are even more honored to have them on our team,”FALLS CHURCH, VA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, announced that it has received a Platinum HIRE Vets Medallion Award from the Department of Labor’s Veterans’ Employment and Training Service (VETS) for its support of military veterans.
— Jessica Artz, GTL EVP, Human Resources
HIRE refers to the “Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing” American Military Veterans (HIRE Vets) Act of 2017. With a focus on hiring, retention, and development, the HIRE Vets Medallion Award is the only federal-level veterans’ employment recognition award.
To receive the highest-level Platinum Award, GTL had to show that at least 10 percent of its new hires were veterans, that 85 percent of its veterans were retained from year to year, and that the company offered benefits such as a veteran organization or resource group, leadership program, dedicated human resources professionals, pay differential program, and tuition assistance program.
“The veterans at GTL are of a high caliber—they had already selflessly given their time, bodies, and beings to active or reserve duty and yet they continue on to improve both our business and the experiences of our customers,” said Jessica Artz, executive vice president, human resources. “We are honored to receive this award recognizing our dedication to them, but we are even more honored to have them on our team.”
GTL’s policies and programs include a VetNet Employee Resource Group (ERG), which is a network of veterans and those that support them within GTL that work together to share resources, assist each other, and bring attention to veterans working within the company. GTL also launched a new Military Leave Policy and accompanying process to outline the benefits afforded to members of the military on active or reservist duty.
“This award shows that our policies are going above and beyond the current requirements,” concluded Artz. “We appreciate everything our veterans have done for our country and our company.”
###
About GTL
For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to over 1.2 million incarcerated individuals across the globe. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and was recognized as a 2021 Top Workplace USA by Energage. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Victoria Bendure
Bendure Communications
+1 202-374-9259
email us here