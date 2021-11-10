Scientology church in Dublin continues supporting people and campaigns indispensable for society

Ruby O Kelly, interviewed during her charity concert

A 16-year-old Singer-Songwriter and Activist from Ireland Inspired Live Concert to Raise Funds in Aid of Children Cancer Charity

DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby O’Kelly – a 16-year-old singer-songwriter and activist from Ireland, inspired a star-studded live concert, raising over 5,000 Euro for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, the National Children’s Cancer Charity. The Gold Ribbon fundraiser, hosted by singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson and TV and radio presenter Sharon Clancy, welcomed a live audience at the Scientology Community Centre Dublin, while it was also streamed across various platforms for a worldwide viewing.

Ruby’s support for the Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity started back in 2019 when she was 13 years old. At the time, Ruby had written and composed her own song titled “You Won’t Stop Me”. The song aimed to highlight and combat bullying among young people and it went viral overnight. Shortly after, Ruby won the overall Chairperson’s Award in her county as the jury called her song “a powerful inspiration to young and old and a reminder of the importance of resilience and self-belief.”

The Chairperson’s Awards (known as Cathaoirleach Awards in Ireland) honour people or groups who have given special service helping to create a strong and vibrant community.

Along with the well deserved accolades, Ruby was also awarded 1,000 Euro which she chose to donate at the time to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie.

“It is a special charity and I had admired their work for a long time”, said Ruby in a personal interview at the Gold Ribbon event.

For the next 3 years, Ruby gave her unwavering support to the charity, raising funds and promoting their work in assisting families and children faced with the challenges of childhood cancer. Through her volunteering, Ruby met Hannah Roddy – a young and very talented singer who has also been supporting Aoibheann’s Pink Tie for years.

The two young stars put their heart and soul into the Gold Ribbon concert and delivered powerful performances on the night. Ruby was accompanied on the piano by producer and arranger of several multi-platinum-selling albums Mark Cahill.

A host of stellar artists joined the show including performing-arts teacher and singer Alana Fox; the energetic dancers from the Watson Twin Academy Dance & Performing Arts studio; the 2019 Ireland’s Got Talent finalists Sea of Change Choir and internationally renowned multi-platinum singer-songwriter Paddy Casey who performed together with his daughter Saoirse Casey – a spectacular singer and songwriter in her own right.

The fundraiser was done on entirely volunteer basis from all involved with all proceeds going directly to the charity.

The Gold Ribbon event was held as part of The Stephen Leeson Show – a co-production between the multi-talented singer-songwriter Stephen Leeson and the volunteers at the Scientology Community Centre Dublin.

The Stephen Leeson Show launched in April 2021 with the aim to support art and artists and to uplifting audiences during the pandemic. Since then it has been bringing entertainment into the living rooms of music lovers live from the stage of the Scientology Community Centre, every Friday night at 7pm.

In just 6 months, the show has hosted over 150 artists and raised more than 10,000 Euros for charities.

The full Gold Ribbon concert is available to watch online: https://bit.ly/Gold-Ribbon-Online.