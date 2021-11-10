Submit Release
Emergency Medical Services on Federal Lands

EMS on Federal Lands Reimbursement 

Created through SB-1822, and under ARS 37-1310, and subject to legislative appropriation, (A.) the State Forester shall process and pay to a fire district with a population of less than five thousand (5,000) inhabitants claims for expenses incurred in responding to emergency medical services calls on federal lands as follows: 

 

1. The fire district shall submit an itemized claim for payment within ninety (90) days after the emergency medical services response. 

2. Within thirty (30) days after receiving a complete and correct claim for payment, the State Forester shall complete the processing of the claim and pay the fire district.   

B. For the purposes of this section, "expenses": 

1. Includes personnel costs for the personnel that directly responded to an emergency medical services call, fuel costs, costs for medical supplies, and other costs the State Forester determines are related to the response. 

2. Does not include emergency medical services regulated pursuant to Title 36, Chapter 21.1

Additional Details 

If your claim fits the above requirements - please fill out the Reimbursement Request for Emergency Medical Services on Federal Lands form in its entirety and email to [email protected]. All additional questions can be addressed via that email as well. 

 

ARS 37-1310

