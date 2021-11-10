AVANTech, LLC expanding operations in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – AVANTech, LLC, a wastewater and radioactive waste treatment solutions provider, today announced plans to expand operations in Richland County. The more than $3.6 million investment will create 17 new jobs.

Founded in 1999 in South Carolina, the company provides innovative technology and turnkey services for its custom, operator-friendly systems. AVANTech, LLC creates integrated solutions that improve operations in commercial nuclear, government and industrial applications – including numerous South Carolina facilities such as the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, nuclear power plants and other industrial customers, along with additional clients in the U.S. and around the world.

Located along 30 acres at 2050 American Italian Way in Columbia, AVANTech, LLC’s expansion will increase the company’s capacity to support growing demand for its integrated design, engineering and fabrication services. The expansion is expected to be completed in stages through 2025. Individuals interested in joining the AVANTech, LLC team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

QUOTES

“South Carolina is a great place to start a small business. Since Tracy Barker, my co-founder, and I started the business 22 years ago, we have grown to over 200 employees serving over 15 countries due to the support of the state. We have provided solutions to many of the world’s toughest problems including radioactive water treatment after the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan and the U.S. Department of Energy high-level radioactive liquid waste tanks.” -AVANTech, LLC President Jim Braun

“Today’s announcement by AVANTech, LLC represents a tremendous win for the Midlands. South Carolina’s business-friendly climate continues to shine, and when great companies like this expand in our state, we know we are doing something right.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We congratulate AVANTech, LLC on its expansion in Richland County. This announcement is further proof that South Carolina is an ideal location for businesses to grow and thrive.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"AVANTech's expansion in Richland County is a testament to our community as a wonderful place to operate a business. Council is pleased with the company's decision to continue growing here with support from our tremendous workforce." -Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston

FIVE FAST FACTS