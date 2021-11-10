Harlan Ewert Named Sales Director-West at Verdant Technologies

Harlan Ewert, Sales Director-West at Verdant Technologies

Produce industry veteran brings three decades of retail and procurement expertise to the company

Consumers demand freshness in produce – the success of the industry depends on it. HarvestHold is a solution to an ever-changing world, pandemic or supply chain-related, to meet this expectation.” — Harlan Ewert

ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verdant Technologies announces the addition of produce industry veteran Harlan Ewert to the position of Sales-Director West, effective immediately. Mr. Ewert comes to Verdant from 30+ years with The Kroger Co. He has spent his career in the retail grocery business and brings procurement, leadership, lean process improvement and retail expertise to the Verdant sales team. Ewert will lead all Western sales initiatives for Verdant Technologies and report to Scott Harker, VP of Sales.

As Produce Category Manager for Kroger, the largest supermarket chain in the US, Ewert drove significant category growth and led numerous strategic initiatives for the company. During his tenure, he served in various leadership roles across the country, focused on implementing best practices, maximizing category strategy, managing high-performing teams, and aligning company and customer goals.

“Consumers demand freshness in their produce – and the success of the industry depends on it. HarvestHold brings a solution to an ever-changing world, whether pandemic or supply chain-related, to meet this expectation,” said Ewert. Ewert has led a sizable team of procurement specialists, been a frequent presenter at Kroger leadership programs, and has been closely connected with many produce suppliers in a vast range of commodities. Ewert shared, “I look forward to continuing to collaborate throughout the industry and accelerate the introduction of HarvestHold™. I am very excited to be joining the Verdant team.”

Ewert joins the team at a pivotal time for Verdant. HarvestHold, Verdant’s introductory produce shelf-life extension product, received EPA approval in September 2021. “We are thrilled to welcome Harlan to the company. His deep knowledge and disciplined approach to the category make him a valuable part of our team. He is highly respected in the industry and brings retail and grower insights to our sales team that will strengthen the HarvestHold offering to the entire supply chain,” said Verdant CEO, Gordon Robertson.