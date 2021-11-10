The Ecommerce Accountants offers Premier Accounting Services for Ecommerce Businesses
The Ecommerce Accountants specialize in taxes, accounting, and business structuring for Ecommerce companies such as Digital Marketers, Drop Shippers, etc.MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ecommerce Accountants specialize in taxes, accounting, and business structuring for Ecommerce companies including Digital Marketers, Drop Shippers, Amazon Automation, Amazon FBA, Internet Coaches/Gurus.
Most private practice CPAs take on any and all clients without regard to the type of individual and/or business. The Ecommerce Accountants focus specifically on their niche adding more valuable resource to their clients. The Ecommerce Accountants have a startup culture coupled with a virtual business model. All of their people – from staff level through the founder, work from home or in shared office spaces. Many private practice CPAs run a “drop off” service business. Meaning that as their client, you likely only speak to them once a year when its tax return time, or worse, only when issues arise. The Ecommerce Accountants core belief is that they can add more value to their client’s business if they chat with them on an ongoing basis.
Therefore, monthly phone meetings are a must. Constant communication helps to maintain a working relationship and maintain accounting/tax planning strategies. Their Ecommerce CFO package makes the most sense for global sellers that currently have $1,000,000 or more per month in sales. At this level of scale, it is known that the needs of companies become very specific to the point that they need customized solutions. The Ecommerce Accountants offer a wide array of solutions, for sellers that have substantial budget to fill this need.
The outsourced CFO package makes the most sense for US-based sellers, that currently have $50,000 or more in monthly sales in a calendar year. The intent of this package is to create systems for your business to keep compliant, have reliable financial data AND have and support for your questions. Once sales exceed $50,000 or more per month, you should fully outsource your accounting and tax function and instead focus your efforts on other areas that can help your business grow, such as advertising, customer support, and product fulfillment.
S-Corp setup packages make the most sense for US-based sellers, that have or anticipate having $50,000 or more in profits in a calendar year. Although this package does not include “ongoing support”, it creates the initial nfrastructure required for tax planning in a way that is easy to maintain (either by the company owner or another accounting firm) long term.
The Ecommerce Accountants aim to help all Ecommerce businesses to meet and exceed the needs of their clients to assure the clients success. To set up your meeting be sure to visit theecommerceaccountants.com or send an email to info@theecommerceaccountants.com.
