Mask for Travelers from Fiber Knit Sport is Eco-Friendly, Breathable, Non-Lens Fogging, Available Now for Holiday Travel
Available in sizes from small for kids/teens to medium and large for adults. Available in a variety of colors. Two styles: The Sport Mask featuring a single adjustable strap worn around the head. Air mask featuring straps that go behind each ear.
Each package includes: One Fiber Knit Sport mask, 30 triple-ply air filters and one rigid 3D Performance Filter Support that helps prevent muffling or suction.
Eco-friendly, reusable, anti-fog for eyeglasses, breathable, ergonomic, comfortable Goodbye muffled mask. Includes: Mask, 3-ply air filters, 3-D Filter Support.
Comfortable without ear pain: The Fiber Knit Sport mask was designed for maximum comfort and has an anatomical shape that adapts to the face for greater comfort and protection. Instead of being wrapped around the ears, the adjustable strap allows for a unique fixation creating a perfect fit without using the ears for support.
Incredible airflow and sweat-free fabric: The Fiber Knit Sports Mask was originally developed and designed for athletes who demand maximum airflow and a skin-friendly, breathable, and sweat-free fabric that can sustain daily and extended use. The included 3-D filter support provides a non-muffling ventilation system, which prevents the mask from being sucked into the face. In combination with the light, smooth fabric wearers can breathe naturally while working out, indoors or outdoors, participating in sports, or any of their normal day-to-day activities.
Anti-lens fogging: Fiber Knit Sport Mask’s anti-fog, breathable and ergonomic fit is elegantly designed to help reduce lens fogging. The eco-friendly and reusable Fiber Knit Sports Mask provides coverage for the nose, mouth, and chin and seals closely to the face, so eyewear sits naturally on the face and doesn’t fog up lenses the way other masks do.
- Eco-friendly green mask made from recycled plastic bottles and waste-free production
- Ultra-breathable – never have to take the mask off during a workout or performing day-to-day activities
- Knit technology – 3D Knit breathable mask made with lightweight soft fabric and features no seams
- Muffle-free – everyone can understand the person wearing the mask clearly
- Adjustable strap – makes the mask fit perfectly
- Single fixation – no ear pain, provides great comfort and freedom of movement
- Triple-layer air filters – 3D filter support to prevent suction
- Reusable – hand-washable and made from long-lasting material
Fiber Knit Sports Masks are available in sizes ranging from small for kids and teens to media and large for adults, as well as available in a variety of colors. Available in two styles: The Sport Mask featuring a single adjustable strap worn around the head; The Air Mask featuring straps that go behind each ear. Each package includes: One Fiber Knit Sport mask, 30 triple-ply air filters, and one rigid 3D Performance Filter Support that helps prevent muffling or suction. To purchase and for more information, visit https://fiberknitsport.com or purchase directly on Amazon at the Fiber Knit Sport Store.
About Fiber Knit Sport:
We Love Sports. We see it as a social barrier breaker, a difference-maker. From Jesse Owens, the African-American sprinter who won four gold medals at Hitler’s Berlin Games, disproving the Nazi theory of Aryan racial superiority, to the four-time world champion US women's soccer team and their fight for gender equality. Sports is a huge part of our history. It's also a huge part of our day-to-day. Our way of improving our mental and physical health, our escape from stress, and from the days that just don't go as planned.
When the pandemic arrived, our goal was simple. Use our 3D tech factory to develop a mask that would not only protect the users and the ones around them, but that would not get in the way of their performance. In that pursuit, we brought the best designers we knew on board, and they created a seamless, comfortable, and stylish piece that wouldn’t affect breathing! We were in awe! Finally, we produced it in a waste and sweatshop-free manner. We valued quality and ethics over the lowest possible price. What you see here is the result of our values, hard work, and our passion for sports and technology combined.
A mask for sports, a mask for play, a mask for everyone, a mask for every day. Proudly and eco-friendly waste-free made in Brazil, imported to the United States and other countries around the world.
This is our story. We hope you like it. For more information, please visit https://fiberknitsport.com
