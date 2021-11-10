Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ Veterans Day Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Veterans Day.  Veterans Day is observed on November 11, 2021.

 

“Nebraska is home to around 127,000 veterans who bravely served our country in every corner of the globe.  Their service to defend our freedoms should be honored and celebrated throughout the year, but especially on Veterans Day.  We are also grateful to our veterans’ family members for their sacrifices to support their loved ones who have served.  As we celebrate Veterans Day, I encourage Nebraskans to say thanks to the veterans in their families and communities for all they’ve done to protect our country.”

 

Weather permitting, the State Capitol will be illuminated in green on Thursday for Veterans Day.

 

###

