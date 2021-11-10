Medical Creations Integrative Medicine Announces Launch of Innovative Peak Performance Program for Optimal Health

The I-Apps program helps patients expand their mental and physical powers, with the goal of being able to intentionally redesign themselves.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medical Creations Integrative Medicine is pleased to announce the launch of its highly anticipated new service, the Peak Performance Program. Designed to enhance both physical and mental performance, the program helps users optimize their health and prevent disease, while increasingly longevity and quality of life.The program is based on the concept of I-Apps. Just as apps add capabilities to electronic devices, I-Apps allows people to redesign themselves from the inside out to improve their physical and mental capabilities. According to Medical Creations Integrative Medicine founder, Dr. Dana Neacsu, the process does not involve anything being installed in the body.“We’re talking about holistic, imaginary, biohacking apps,” she explains. “How it works is that we explore your unique risk factors and develop the best diet, exercise and supplement plan for you. There’s absolutely no guesswork involved here – we study your genetics and conduct extensive biomarker testing that includes serum, urine, saliva, and microbiome. All of this gives us a truly in-depth understanding of your risks and your potential.”Dr. Neacsu explains that the health optimization plan is customized from the ground up. The plan may include such options as neurofeedback, nootropics and nutraceuticals, meditation techniques, a tailored nutrition and exercise plan and other adjunct therapies as necessary.“It’s a remarkable program,” adds Dr. Neacsu, “and I don’t think there’s anything else quite like it. If you feel you could use a makeover on all levels, this is the ultimate!”For more information about the Peak Performance Program, visit the website at www.mcimatlanta.com About Medical Creations Integrative MedicineFounded by Dr. Dana Neacsu in 2016, Atlanta-based Medical Creations Integrative Medicine is on a mission to better treat patients’ root medical issues instead of just focusing on their symptoms. Dr. Neacsu is trained in both Conventional and Integrative/Functional Medicine under the guidance of the renowned Dr. Andrew Weill and Institute of Functional Medicine.Continuing her collaboration with local hospitals in order to combine the best from both medical worlds, Dr. Neacsu is also an author and an award-winning international speaker.