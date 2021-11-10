RNA Transcriptomics Market High Demand, Recent Trends, Future Growth, Business Scenario, Product, Technology

Emergen Research Logo

RNA Transcriptomics Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.6%, Market Trend – Growing use of transcriptomics technologies in analyzing gene expression

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to RNA Transcriptomics market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report.

RNA transcriptomics market size is expected to reach USD 12.46 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of RNA sequencing in drug discovery, rising investment in pharmaceutical research by governments and various private investors, and increasing demand for customized medicines. RNA transcriptome analysis helps researchers to understand the distribution of genes and functional patterns of each gene present in an organism. This analysis assesses all elements of a transcript, such as non-coding RNAs, mRNAs, and microRNAs, to identify the transcriptional structure of genes and quantify each transcript's changing behavior at the development stage. Transcriptomics has a variety of applications in diagnostics and disease analysis. Transcriptome analysis has been widely used to study heterogeneity of tumors, classify tumors into molecular subtypes, and examine treatment therapy and patient outcomes.

Commonly applied transcriptome analysis methods are hybridization-based microarray, real-time PCR, NGS-based RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) methods, RNA interference, and bioinformatics tools. Growing need to analyze a large number of genes to better understand gene-to-drug interactions is expected to increase the application of transcriptomic technologies in drug development and discovery applications.

RNA Transcriptomics Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global RNA Transcriptomics market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Leading Companies of the RNA Transcriptomics Industry and Profiled in the Report are: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., GenXPro GmbH, Fluidigm Corporation, CD Genomics, Sequentia Biotech SL, and Acobiom.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global RNA Transcriptomics market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations

The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the RNA Transcriptomics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the RNA Transcriptomics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global RNA transcriptomics market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents

Instruments

Software

Service

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Microarrays

Polymerase Chain Reaction

RNA Sequencing

RNA Interference

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Diagnostics

Toxicogenomics

Drug Discovery

Comparative Transcriptomics

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

