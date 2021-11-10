Penetration Testing Market: Technical Signs Point Higher Growth Levels

Allied Market Research - Logo

Increasing demand for the protection of software-based properties such as mobile and web applications is anticipated to boost the growth of penetration testing.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Significant rise in mobile based business applications and increase in use of cloud computing platforms are the major factors that drive growth of the penetration testing market. However, high cost of performing the test can hamper the growth of market. Contrarily, government initiatives and enterprises focus on digitalization is the opportunistic factor of the global penetration testing market.

A typical penetration vulnerability testing is priced approximately $3000 per month, whereas a high-quality penetration testing service with various advance features might cost around $15000 to $30000 per month. These costs are high and unaffordable for small businesses, which has increased the service n solutions cost. Hence, performing penetration testing once or twice a year leaves new application code untested for months. Similarly, owing to high cost of penetration testing, small enterprises are adopt this test.

With government lockdown initiatives in this pandemic, cloud-based adoption increased at a significant rate. This gives way to cyber hackers/attackers to various attacks on cloud platform. Hence, businesses that are shifting to cloud-based storage platforms are expected to propel the growth of the penetration testing market. In addition, industries incline toward cloud-storage over traditional physical servers, owing to low cost and ability to scale up or scale down businesses at a minimal investment. For instance, Apple, Inc. spent over $306 million on Amazon’s cloud till 2019. Similarly, in 2018, Amazon generated a revenue of approximately $25 billion from its Amazon Web Service (AWS) cloud computing services.

COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:

• COVID-19 outbreak has been declared as pandemic by the World Health Organization, causing huge impact on lives, families, and communities. This has had an immediate effect on organizations, changing the way employees work and bringing with it new cyber risks.

• Maintaining reliable remote access systems would become critical to business operations as employees work remotely. Remote access systems are expected to be targeted by attackers with denial of service attacks, seeking to disrupt business operations or to extort money.

• Employees are likely required to work with unfamiliar technology (such as remote collaboration tools) where opportunities to provide sufficient training may be limited. This could introduce new risks as technologies are used inappropriately, misconfigured, or not used with security measures that are envisioned when designed.

• Vulnerabilities may be introduced as security basics such as patching are neglected, owing to resources being refocused in a different place. Regardless of global events, security vulnerabilities continue to be discovered in IT systems and continuous efforts are required to ensure these are addressed before attackers are able to exploit them.

