POP MART Unveils Exclusive Keith Haring Collaboration Art Toy at DesignerCon 2021
POP MART will participate in DesignerCon 2021. The MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY × Keith Haring Art Toy will be unveiled, marking its US debut.ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- POP MART, the global culture and entertainment company best known for art toys and collectible toys, will participate in DesignerCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, from November 12th to 14th. The MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY × Keith Haring Art Toy will be unveiled at the convention, marking its US debut.
In addition to the Keith Haring collaboration, POP MART will showcase its best-selling products, including the MEGA COLLECTION SPACE MOLLY series and other trendy toy figurines, including SKULLPANDA, Bobo& Coco, and PUCKY.
The new releasing art toy brings to life the art of Keith Haring with POP MART’s iconic Space Molly character. It includes symbolic shapes and graffiti designs from Keith Haring’s iconic works. Like previous MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY art toys, the latest crossover figure stands at 70cm and wears a spacesuit with a helmet and a removable gun accessory. Showcasing Keith Haring’s unique design elements, the new release makes Keith Haring’s art accessible for art toy lovers.
MEGA COLLECTION 1000% SPACE MOLLY x Keith Haring is a partnership done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers, and creatives.
As a high-end product line of POP MART, the MEGA collection is designed to satisfy various art toy collectors’ interests, specifically those who enjoy high-end art toys. So far, POP MART has expanded the MEGA collection to include more characters, including Molly, SKULLPANDA, Dimoo, Flabjacks, and Crybaby. More high-end art toys from POP MART are set to be released in the future.
Since 2010, POP MART has expanded across 23 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Korea, Japan, Singapore, and France. POP MART has over 300 retail stores, 2,000+ Roboshops, and more than 700 authorized retailers and online platforms that deliver products to 52 countries and regions worldwide.
POP MART endeavors to discover trendy artists with great potential. The brand’s mature and comprehensive IP operation system has created many fashionable IP character series such as MOLLY, PUCKY, The Monsters, DIMOO, and SKULLPANDA, bringing joy and wonder to the art toy community and global consumers.
For more information on the MEGA collection and to keep up to date with upcoming events, visit POP MART’s social platforms on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @POPMARTGlobal.
