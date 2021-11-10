Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Growth, Revenue , Demand , Statistics and Industry Analysis Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Size – USD 1.11 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 33.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing application of big data analytics in manufacturing industry for demand forecasting. Increasing demand for asset optimization solutions is expected to further fuel growth of the global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market .The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing adoption of big data analytics software for production forecasting and business performance measurement is driving revenue growth of the solution segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 33.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the cloud-based segment is expected to lead among the other deployment segments in the global big data analytics in manufacturing market during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of cloud technology in manufacturing industry.

Increasing need to reduce the number of failures during production is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the predictive maintenance segment in the global big data analytics in manufacturing market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market include:

Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.

Objectives of the Study:

To provide with an exhaustive analysis on the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market By Function, By Type, By Application and By Region.

To cater comprehensive information on factors impacting market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific restraints)

To evaluate and forecast micro-markets and the overall market

To predict the market size, in key regions— North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

To record and evaluate competitive landscape mapping- product launches, technological advancements, mergers and expansions

Region wise performance of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market industry

North America Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in manufacturing market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solution

Service

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Predictive Quality

Predictive Maintenance

Anomaly Detection

Tool Life-cycle Optimization

Computer Vision

Supply Chain Management

Production Forecasting

Work Cell Optimization

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others

Key Objectives of the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market Report:

Analysis and forecast of the Global Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market by segmentation of the market

Analysis of various macro and micro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market

Extensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a detailed view of the competitive landscape

Insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and challenges

Analysis of the key players operating in the industry

Strategic recommendations to the new entrants pertaining to entry-level barriers and to established players for formulating fruitful business plans

