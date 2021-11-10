Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,458 in the last 365 days.

Read more about NEW VENUE: Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony

Due to the weather forecast, the venue has changed for the Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony. The ceremony will now be held under the Plaza at the Capitol Park Museum which is located at 660 N. Fourth St. in downtown Baton Rouge.

You just read:

Read more about NEW VENUE: Never Forget Garden Dedication Ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.