The most interesting facts about Malta

VALLETTA, MALTA, December 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Malta is one of the more famous islands in the Mediterranean. But what exactly are its fortes and calling cards? What sets Malta apart from many other islands that are present on the Southern edge of Europe? Let’s take a look and find out what Malta is famous for!

Medieval Knights

During the Crusades in the 11th century, a lot of Knights formed military and political unions, called Orders. One of the most prominent military orders of Catholic knights was the Knights Hospitaller. Also known as the Knights of Saint John, they played a major role in the European geopolitical landscape from the 12th, all the way until the 18th century. After the entirety of Catholic knights were expelled from Jerusalem by the Islamic forces, the Hospitaller Order transferred to the nearby Rhodes Island and then, transferred to Malta.

It is here where they set their roots and built a fortified settlement and slowly but surely, grasped control of the entire island. Everything medieval and Renaissance-like that you see in Malta, is likely done by or with the supervision of Knights of St. John’s.

Lots of Expats

All around the world, people know Malta as one of the top locations to start a business. Due to a lenient tax regime and low crime rate, Malta is a hotspot destination for international business people and for individuals who want a bright career in a country with an amazing climate. Speaking of which…

Amazing Mediterranean Climate

The weather is nice all year round in Malta. The winters are quite mild and the summers are hot, making for an almost perfect holiday atmosphere throughout the year. Lots of British, American, Italian and other expats live in Malta, so you won’t find a shortage of diverse and amazing communities that could help you integrate easier and faster.

Beautiful Natural Landscapes

And finally, arguably the most unique aspect of Malta is its beautiful and picturesque landscapes. Besides the temperate weather, there’s the deep and bright blues of the Mediterranean. Many pro divers and marine life biologists praise the waters around Malta as a great spot for a diving adventure.

Although there are many unique urban landscapes to explore, the natural surroundings are also no less impressive. Some of them have even featured in Hollywood productions as the real-world visions for fictional places. The Blue Grotto is just the tip of the iceberg of what you can expect when you come to Malta!

