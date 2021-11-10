Mobility as a Service Market Overview, Size, Share, Business Opportunities and Key Companies Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Mobility as a Service Market Size – USD 75.97 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobility as a Service market is forecasted to be worth USD 523.61 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is experiencing increased demand due to the growing challenges of traffic congestions, air pollution, and the emission of greenhouse gases. The shift will finally enable efficient asset utilization by transitioning from an ownership model of private assets to user-ownership of shared assets.

The Global Mobility as a Service Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Mobility as a Service industry. The report covers the Mobility as a Service Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Mobility as a Service market size with regards to volume and valuation.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Mobility as a Service Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Mobility as a Service market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Mobility as a Service industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Mobility as a Service market.

Key Highlights From The Report

In April 2019, Reach Now launched its MaaS platform in Asia – Japan. The 'Iziko' app not only offers access to buses, trains, rental cars & bikes, and on-demand ridesharing but even tickets for tourist attractions.

The ride-hailing segment is forecast to witness a significant growth rate of 25.7% through 2027 on account of the global acceptance of ride-hailing at all levels, ranging from enterprises to personal requirements. Additionally, cashless transactions and assured pickups services offered are further boosting segmental growth.

The android segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the Mobility as a Service market share on account of the massive adoption of android smartphones owing to their variety of functions and lower prices as compared to the other application types.

Business to business, or B2B, is a form of transaction between businesses involving a MaaS provider and corporate clients availing the MaaS service. B2B business takes place between enterprises, rather than between an enterprise and individual consumers.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Mobility as a Service market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Mobility as a Service market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: UbiGo AB, Beeline Singapore, Shuttl, Uber technologies, Citymapper, Ola, Moovel Group GmBH, Lyft, Inc., Smile Mobility, and Communauto, among others.

Global Mobility as a Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Mobility as a Service market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into global Mobility as a Service Market on the basis of service type, application, business model, vehicle type, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ride-hailing

Self-driving car service

Bi-cycle sharing

Car sharing

Bus sharing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Android

iOS

Others

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

B2B

B2C

P2P Rentals

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger cars

Buses

Bikes

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Mobility as a Service Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Mobility as a Service Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Mobility as a Service Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Mobility as a Service Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Mobility as a Service Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Mobility as a Service Market drivers analysis

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Mobility as a Service market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Mobility as a Service market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Continued…

