Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Overview, Application, Recent Trends, Future Growth and Forecast to 2027

Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Size – USD 3.01 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.3%.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.19 Billion by 2027. Increasing the use of hybrid and battery electric cars worldwide would boost the scale of the regenerative braking industry in the automobile field. Nowadays, all passenger and freight cars are equipped with energy-efficient modules leading to higher fuel economy and even lower automotive carbon emissions. This aspect drives the regenerative braking device market's global growth over the forecast period. The growing demand for electric cars, even in public transport, is likely to give market players several opportunities over the forecast period.

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market research study published by Emergen Research is an extensive collection of insightful information about the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems industry. The report covers the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market segmentation along with a detailed outline of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market size with regards to volume and valuation. The report provides comprehensive coverage of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market scenario for the current period and forecast timeline of 2020-2027. The Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market report contains an in-depth analysis of the historical, current, and projected revenues for every industry vertical, segment, end-use industries, applications, and regions.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Scenario 2020-2027

The Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Based on the type, the kinetic regenerative braking system generated a revenue of USD 0.71 billion in 2019 and projected to rise with a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period, due to better energy conservation and its efficiency in commercial vehicles, dynamic energy storage, or flywheel devices are also expected to gain fast momentum.

The plug-in hybrid electric vehicles expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.4% in the forecasted period, owing to the raising vehicle acceptance that provides the versatility for external charging and enhances the vehicle's driving range.

The commercial vehicles application is the major contributor to the Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market. The commercial vehicles application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 35.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the government policies to electrify the public transit fleet coupled with the rising factory growth and the development of services are increasing the scale of the commercial vehicle fleet.

Competitive Outlook:

The global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Key Companies in the market include: Eaton Corporation PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Bosch Mobility Solutions, Delphi Automotive, Continental AG, Magna International, Punch Powertrain, Denso, Aisin Seiki, and Hyundai Mobis, among others.

Global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Regenerative Braking System Market based on the type, propulsion, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Electric Regenerative Braking System

Hydraulic Regenerative Braking System

Kinetic Regenerative Braking System

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Two Wheelers

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Others

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Automotive Regenerative Braking Systems market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

