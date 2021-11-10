Emotn UI: User's Custom Interactive Assistant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emotn UI (https://app.emotn.com/ui/) is a new type of desktop assistant with a minimalist interactive design and high ease of use. It has a wealth of online wallpapers and supports user uploads to create your own TV vision. It adopts a scientific technical architecture and has the advantage of low performance, which can replace the native system desktop.
Emotn UI helps to create the user's own desktop assistant. Users can DIY desktop applications according to their own preferences and interests. Whether it is an App on the desktop or a personalized wallpaper, Emotn UI can help users achieve the desired effect and give full play to the user's imagination and freedom. Let the user's desktop get endless possibilities.
Emotn UI only occupies a small amount of user memory, and will not affect the network fluency of any user. It can be as smooth as before when playing games or watching TV series without any lag problems. It is equivalent to replacing the user's native desktop with Emotn UI and becoming a part of the user's computer.
In addition, Emotn UI will not bring users any spam ads and pop-up windows in the lower right corner. As we all know, many other native plug-ins will bring a series of hidden dangers after users install them. For example, personal information is stolen, and some spam advertisements bundled with software unknowingly take root in your system. Every time a user turns on the computer, these spam advertisements will appear. The user has to click to close it. The advertisement may be opened accidentally, the pop-up window will pop up, and the virus may be sent into your computer. However, Emotn UI will not have these problems at all. It ensures the safety of your personal information and the computer environment is not polluted, and gives users a full sense of security and happiness, so that users can use computer services with confidence.
Emotn UI this desktop software brings unlimited possibilities and help, and is a good teacher and helpful friend for users to surf the Internet safely. By the way, users can download Emotn UI from Emotn Store. Here below is the links of download address.
Emotn Store: https://app.emotn.com/ui/
TVsBook:https://www.tvsbook.com/resources/emotn-ui.67/
Anna Swift
Emotn UI helps to create the user's own desktop assistant. Users can DIY desktop applications according to their own preferences and interests. Whether it is an App on the desktop or a personalized wallpaper, Emotn UI can help users achieve the desired effect and give full play to the user's imagination and freedom. Let the user's desktop get endless possibilities.
Emotn UI only occupies a small amount of user memory, and will not affect the network fluency of any user. It can be as smooth as before when playing games or watching TV series without any lag problems. It is equivalent to replacing the user's native desktop with Emotn UI and becoming a part of the user's computer.
In addition, Emotn UI will not bring users any spam ads and pop-up windows in the lower right corner. As we all know, many other native plug-ins will bring a series of hidden dangers after users install them. For example, personal information is stolen, and some spam advertisements bundled with software unknowingly take root in your system. Every time a user turns on the computer, these spam advertisements will appear. The user has to click to close it. The advertisement may be opened accidentally, the pop-up window will pop up, and the virus may be sent into your computer. However, Emotn UI will not have these problems at all. It ensures the safety of your personal information and the computer environment is not polluted, and gives users a full sense of security and happiness, so that users can use computer services with confidence.
Emotn UI this desktop software brings unlimited possibilities and help, and is a good teacher and helpful friend for users to surf the Internet safely. By the way, users can download Emotn UI from Emotn Store. Here below is the links of download address.
Emotn Store: https://app.emotn.com/ui/
TVsBook:https://www.tvsbook.com/resources/emotn-ui.67/
Anna Swift
emotn Technology Co., Ltd
email us here