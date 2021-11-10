Governor Abbott Touts Limited Government, Individual Liberty, Free Enterprise At Goodman Institute Gala In Dallas

November 9, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks touting limited government, individual liberty, and free enterprise in the State of Texas at The Goodman Institute for Public Policy Research Gala in Dallas. The Governor also received the Institute's Antony Fisher Award at the event, which honors the recipient for excellence in promoting entrepreneurship, community service, limited government, individual liberty, and free enterprise.

During his remarks, the Governor also touted the Lone Star State's robust economy and world-class business climate that continues to attract businesses and families. In addition, Governor Abbott highlighted achievements of the 87th Legislative Session and thanked the Institute for their leadership to promote free markets and personal liberty in Texas and across the nation.

"Texas proudly leads the nation in so many ways because we continue to advance common sense reforms and limited government policies," said Governor Abbott. "Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognized the need to not only protect the health of Texans, but to also protect their livelihoods. As a result, Texas is leading America's economic recovery. During the 87th Legislative Session, we passed laws that keeps Texas the promised land for businesses and families, including securing COVID-19 liability protections, providing property tax relief, cutting regulations, and expanding telehealth and broadband access across the state. Charting a course towards a healthier, more prosperous future in the Lone Star State would not be possible without the hard work of policy leaders like John Goodman and the Goodman Institute, and I look forward to our continued work together to keep Texas the beacon of freedom and prosperity in America."

The Goodman Institute for Public Policy Research is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research organization. The Institute's goal is to develop and promote private alternatives to government regulation and control, solving problems by relying on the strength of the competitive, entrepreneurial private sector.