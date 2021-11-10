The 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards Winners Announced
/EIN News/ -- JAKARTA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- in conjunction with the ASEAN International Film Festival -- The ASEAN PR NETWORK (APRN) in collaboration with WORLD COMMUNICATIONS MALAYSIA (World Comm) and INSTITUTE PUBLIC RELATIONS MALAYSIA (IPRM) announced the winners of the 3rd ASEAN PUBLIC RELATIONS EXCELLENCE AWARD. This PR Excellence Award is to benchmark the industry and practice standards as a distinctive badge to RECOGNIZE and CELEBRATE achievements in Public Relations practice.
This awarding was held to celebrate the Best of the Best PR peers across the ASEAN regions. Entries was submitted by associations / institutions from different countries in the ASEAN region who had won an award in their own respective country. For this 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards, there are 10 BEST awards in the following categories: PR Programme, PR Practitioner, PR Agencies, PR Campaign, Crisis Management, Media Company Supporting PR and Communication Industry, Government PR, Use of Social Media, Use of Virtual Platform and Covid-19 Related Response.
According to Mrs. Prita Kemal Gani, “APRN PR Excellence Awards as one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the PR industry, the Awards Presentation Ceremony recognises outstanding achievements and high standards of public relations professionals, agencies and companies in the industry all around the ASEAN region.”
Media contact: secretariat@aseanprnetwork.org
|Category
|Winner
|BEST PR PROGRAMME
|Diamond
Ultra Micro Ecosystem, The Largest Right Issue in South East Asia - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Gold
#DariSaudari - Kimberly-Clark Softex (INDONESIA)
|Silver
Thought Leadership Sustainability & Renewable Energy Forum - Sarawak Energy Berhad (MALAYSIA)
|Bronze
The NESCAFE Plan: Transforming Farmers Into Agripreneurs - Nestle Philippines (PHILIPPINES)
|BEST PR PRACTITIONERS
|Diamond
Pujo Pramono (INDONESIA)
|Gold
Dr. Clāra Ly-Le (VIETNAM)
|Silver
Ron Jabal (PHILIPPINES)
|Bronze
Dr. Amerjit Singh (MALAYSIA)
|BEST PR AGENCIES
|Diamond
PageOne (PHILIPPINES)
|Gold
PRecious Communication (SINGAPORE)
|Silver
ComCo Southeast Asia (PHILIPPINES)
|Bronze
EloQ Communications (VIETNAM)
|BEST PR CAMPAIGN
|Diamond
Sa Rewards, Atin ang #GDayEveryday - Globe Telecom (PHILIPPINES)
|Gold
Converse's CITY FOREST - Sam Communications (VIETNAM)
|Silver
Energi Kolaborasi - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Bronze
Millions of Meals - PepsiCo Foods Vietnam & Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam (VIETNAM)
|BEST MEDIA COMPANY SUPPORTING PR AND COMMUNICATION INDUSTRY
|Diamond
PR News Asia
|Gold
MIX Magazine (INDONESIA)
|BEST GOVERNMENT PR
|Diamond
Public Utility Modernization Program (PUVMP) - Department of Transportation (PHILIPPINES)
|Gold
THE JOURNEY - PADU (MALAYSIA)
|Silver
I do, I do. Araw ng Pag-IBIG Kasalang Bayan - Pag-IBIG Fund (PHILIPPINES)
|Bronze
Permanent Mission of the Philippines (PHILIPPINES)
|BEST CRISIS MANAGEMENT
|Diamond
Information Oxygen in the Midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic - Kereta Api Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Gold
The Mysterious Lost of Money 5 BRI Bojonegoro Customers - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|BEST COMM USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA
|Diamond
Coping with Youth Depression Through Digital Avatar - PageOne Group (PHILIPPINES)
|Gold
#VaksinKerenAbis - Telkom Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Silver
My Beloved City - Global PR Hub (VIETNAM)
|Bronze
Wearing Mask is Cool - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|BEST COMM USE OF VIRTUAL PLATFORMS
|Diamond
UMKM Expo(rt) Brillianpreneur - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Gold
Thanks To The ExtraOrdinary - GreenHat (VIETNAM)
|Silver
#CyberSmart Caravans: Promoting Cyber Security and Safety among Teachers and Students - PLDT-Smart (PHILIPPINES)"
|Bronze
Waste is Amazing - Alam Flora (MALAYSIA)
|BEST COVID 19 RELATED RESPONSE
|Diamond
#TogetherAhead: JobStreet's Response to the Covid19 Impact - ComCo Southeast Asia (PHILIPPINES)
|Gold
#DukungVaksinItuKeren - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA)
|Silver
COVID-19 & Our Response - Sarawak Energy Berhad (MALAYSIA)
|Bronze
Masker untuk Teman Tuli (Mask for Deaf Friends) - Telkom Indonesia (INDONESIA)