The 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards Winners Announced

/EIN News/ -- JAKARTA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- in conjunction with the ASEAN International Film Festival -- The ASEAN PR NETWORK (APRN) in collaboration with WORLD COMMUNICATIONS MALAYSIA (World Comm) and INSTITUTE PUBLIC RELATIONS MALAYSIA (IPRM) announced the winners of the 3rd ASEAN PUBLIC RELATIONS EXCELLENCE AWARD. This PR Excellence Award is to benchmark the industry and practice standards as a distinctive badge to RECOGNIZE and CELEBRATE achievements in Public Relations practice.



This awarding was held to celebrate the Best of the Best PR peers across the ASEAN regions. Entries was submitted by associations / institutions from different countries in the ASEAN region who had won an award in their own respective country. For this 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards, there are 10 BEST awards in the following categories: PR Programme, PR Practitioner, PR Agencies, PR Campaign, Crisis Management, Media Company Supporting PR and Communication Industry, Government PR, Use of Social Media, Use of Virtual Platform and Covid-19 Related Response.

According to Mrs. Prita Kemal Gani, “APRN PR Excellence Awards as one of the most prestigious and anticipated events in the PR industry, the Awards Presentation Ceremony recognises outstanding achievements and high standards of public relations professionals, agencies and companies in the industry all around the ASEAN region.”

Media contact: secretariat@aseanprnetwork.org

Category Winner BEST PR PROGRAMME











Diamond

Ultra Micro Ecosystem, The Largest Right Issue in South East Asia - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA) Gold

#DariSaudari - Kimberly-Clark Softex (INDONESIA) Silver

Thought Leadership Sustainability & Renewable Energy Forum - Sarawak Energy Berhad (MALAYSIA) Bronze

The NESCAFE Plan: Transforming Farmers Into Agripreneurs - Nestle Philippines (PHILIPPINES) BEST PR PRACTITIONERS











Diamond

Pujo Pramono (INDONESIA) Gold

Dr. Clāra Ly-Le (VIETNAM) Silver

Ron Jabal (PHILIPPINES) Bronze

Dr. Amerjit Singh (MALAYSIA) BEST PR AGENCIES











Diamond

PageOne (PHILIPPINES) Gold

PRecious Communication (SINGAPORE) Silver

ComCo Southeast Asia (PHILIPPINES) Bronze

EloQ Communications (VIETNAM) BEST PR CAMPAIGN











Diamond

Sa Rewards, Atin ang #GDayEveryday - Globe Telecom (PHILIPPINES) Gold

Converse's CITY FOREST - Sam Communications (VIETNAM) Silver

Energi Kolaborasi - Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources Indonesia (INDONESIA) Bronze

Millions of Meals - PepsiCo Foods Vietnam & Suntory PepsiCo Vietnam (VIETNAM) BEST MEDIA COMPANY SUPPORTING PR AND COMMUNICATION INDUSTRY



Diamond

PR News Asia Gold

MIX Magazine (INDONESIA) BEST GOVERNMENT PR











Diamond

Public Utility Modernization Program (PUVMP) - Department of Transportation (PHILIPPINES) Gold

THE JOURNEY - PADU (MALAYSIA) Silver

I do, I do. Araw ng Pag-IBIG Kasalang Bayan - Pag-IBIG Fund (PHILIPPINES) Bronze

Permanent Mission of the Philippines (PHILIPPINES) BEST CRISIS MANAGEMENT



Diamond

Information Oxygen in the Midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic - Kereta Api Indonesia (INDONESIA) Gold

The Mysterious Lost of Money 5 BRI Bojonegoro Customers - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA) BEST COMM USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA











Diamond

Coping with Youth Depression Through Digital Avatar - PageOne Group (PHILIPPINES) Gold

#VaksinKerenAbis - Telkom Indonesia (INDONESIA) Silver

My Beloved City - Global PR Hub (VIETNAM) Bronze

Wearing Mask is Cool - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA) BEST COMM USE OF VIRTUAL PLATFORMS











Diamond

UMKM Expo(rt) Brillianpreneur - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA) Gold

Thanks To The ExtraOrdinary - GreenHat (VIETNAM) Silver

#CyberSmart Caravans: Promoting Cyber Security and Safety among Teachers and Students - PLDT-Smart (PHILIPPINES)" Bronze

Waste is Amazing - Alam Flora (MALAYSIA) BEST COVID 19 RELATED RESPONSE











Diamond

#TogetherAhead: JobStreet's Response to the Covid19 Impact - ComCo Southeast Asia (PHILIPPINES) Gold

#DukungVaksinItuKeren - Bank Rakyat Indonesia (INDONESIA) Silver

COVID-19 & Our Response - Sarawak Energy Berhad (MALAYSIA) Bronze

Masker untuk Teman Tuli (Mask for Deaf Friends) - Telkom Indonesia (INDONESIA)



