UK Classic Car Shows – Vehicle Competition News/Updates Reporting Website Launch

My Car Heaven, a popular online resource for classic car enthusiasts, has launched a range of new information categories covering the most sought-after topics.

Visitors to the updated site can now access articles in areas such as car shows, competitions, and general car news. The site continues to provide readers with information on new products and car-related services.

Car ownership in western countries such as the UK and the USA has steadily increased over the past 30 years. While vehicle enthusiasts still make up a relatively small percentage of overall car owners, their numbers are also growing. With the latest updates, My Car Heaven provides a comprehensive resource that caters to this market.

According to the Royal Automobile Club, there are over 39 million licensed vehicles in Great Britain. Understanding the number of car enthusiasts can be difficult. However, the UK automotive aftermarket turns over £21.1 billion and is growing at a rate of 3% annually.

Modification of modern vehicles is only one aspect of this sector, however. Given the rich motoring history in both the UK and USA, restoration and classic car events also have a significant following. The creators of My Car Heaven recognise the ongoing interest in historic vehicles, now providing regular updates on shows and competitions.

As an example, the recently added Car Shows section details multiple events from across Europe. Reports and photographs from the popular London Classic Car Show, Goodwood Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival meets are included, as are write-ups from Salon Prive 2021, Auto Italia 2021, and Concours of Elegance 2021.

Of course, a large part of the car enthusiast movement is racing. The new Competition area of the website offers in-depth reports on events such as the Silverstone Classic 2021, Stonor Supercar Sunday 2021, and more.

About My Car Heaven

Based in Wokingham, Berkshire, My Car Heaven was created to provide the latest automotive industry news from the UK and around the world. In addition to the new categories, the website also provides information on classic cars, supercars, and hyper-cars.

Will Wynn, founder of the service, stated: “From sharing car and maintenance tips, how and where to buy, car advice, as well as awesome car reviews, videos and photos galore, we aim to bring you closer to the almost unobtainable.”

