NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE 4TH DISTRICT COURT COMMISSIONER VACANCY

Utah County, UT—The 4th District Court Commissioner Nominating Commission has selected three nominees for a commissioner vacancy that will serve Juab County, Millard County, Utah County and Wasatch County, Utah. The position will replace Commissioner Sean M. Petersen who was appointed to be a judge in the 4th District Court in August.

The following are the nominees along with their place of employment and residence:

• Jason Fida; Utah Legal Services; resident of Saratoga Springs, UT

• David Hunter; Hunter Law Mediation; resident of Provo, UT

• Marla Snow; MacArthur Heder and Metler; resident of Provo, UT

A public comment period will be held through Thursday, November 18, 2021. A final candidate will then be selected by the judges of the 4th District Court bench. The selection must then be approved by the Utah Judicial Council.

To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Mark Urry, Trial Court Executive, at marku@utcourts.gov.

###