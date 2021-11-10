Cap. David Sidoo, 1982 Vanier Cup Champions Gather for Coach Frank Smith’s 90th Birthday

David Sidoo, Football Champion David Sidoo - Vanier Cup 1982

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former football coaching legend Frank Smith turned 90 in a big way recently, celebrating with his first-ever U Sports championship team. Roughly 40 years ago, he won his first title by crushing the Western Mustangs, 39-14. Many consider the 1982 team featuring Cap. David Sidoo to be one of the best in Canadian college football history, dominating in the final after only losing one game all season.

Numerous players made it back for this special celebration to honor the leader of the team. Captain David Sidoo attended, bringing his wife Manjy Sidoo, and his two sons Dylan Sidoo and Jordan Sidoo. All former players on the team received an invitation to bring along their families. This made for a huge surprise party for Smith, who was surrounded by family and friends not associated with the football team.

The night started with a lot of reminiscing about the championship run, and a celebration to give Smith a night to remember. They awarded Coach Smith a painting that highlighted all the success he achieved throughout a football career that spanned more than four decades. Towards the end of the night, Sidoo and the other former players planned an announcement that caught many in attendance by surprise.

To help celebrate Smith‘s legacy, David Sidoo announced a new Frank Smith Football Scholarship. This $5000 scholarship will be handed out to a football player at the university in honor of Smith. There will be a small ceremony for the announcement going forward, adding to Smith’s legacy as one of the most influential people in Canadian university football history. The scholarship goes into effect immediately, with an announcement of the first winner to come in the near future.

This will be the first scholarship handed out in Smith’s name. An inductee in the BC Sports Hall of Fame and CFL Hall of Fame, players on the current football team are aware of the history associated with the name. He took the job as head coach in 1973, turning around the program and making it one of the most successful at the university level in Canada. He won the U Sports Championships in 1982 and 1986, and finished his career with a 126–90–4 record. His record and championships put him in the upper echelon of coaches for Canadian university football.

Along with success at the university, he also witnessed several players go on to professional careers. David Sidoo became the first Indo-Canadian to play in the Canadian Football League, joining other alums at the highest level of football in the country. By the middle of his career, there were a handful of pro prospects on the roster every single season.

Look for an announcement including additional information on the scholarship specifics soon. This will include ways for players to apply for the scholarship, who will be in charge of awarding the scholarship, and more.

The 1982 team has plans for a get-together next year to celebrate the official 40th anniversary of winning the U Sports Championship. Smith plans on being in attendance to honor the special team for another memorable night. The university has also discussed putting together an official celebration as a possibility.

About Head Coach, Frank Smith

90-year old Frank Smith had a successful playing and coaching career at all levels of Canadian football. As a player, he played for the 1954 Edmonton Eskimos championship team in the Canadian Football League. After several stops in coaching, he landed his first university head coaching job in 1973. From 1973 to 1994, his teams won five conference titles and two U Sports Championships. He later coached in the Canadian Football League before retiring. When possible, he still makes appearances and gives back to the game he loves.

