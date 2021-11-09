Notice of Public Meeting - Lead Service Line Planning Task Force 11.09.21

The next meeting of the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force meeting will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 2:00 pm. to 3:00 pm. The meeting will be held virtually on the WebEx link below.

Meeting Agenda

Roll Call of Task Force Members Review of plan requirements per the Lead Service Line Planning Task Force Establishment Amendment Act of 2021 (DOEE) Review of DC Water’s Lead Free DC Plan and progress to date (DC Water) Announcements

The Task Force is only offering a remote meeting option. To join remotely:

Join on a computer or mobile phone >> Event number: 2310 704 7303 Password: public

By phone: 1-650-479-3208 Access code: 2310 704 7303

For additional information, please contact DOEE at [email protected].