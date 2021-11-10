OMTech to Partner with Maker Community Project this Veterans Day
The Growing Laser Engraver Company will Donate Proceeds to Charitable CausesANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Veterans Day weekend, OMTech Laser, the largest online seller of laser engraving machines, will donate a portion of all website sales to the Maker Community Project, a nonprofit that supports US military veteran crafters, small businesses, and makers with disabilities, injuries, and other hardships.
OMTech was driven to help support veterans and people with disabilities by their thriving online community. OMTech users communicate regularly in various social media groups and forums, helping each other solve software problems and improve their laser engraving skills. A significant part of this online community is made up of veterans and their families, which inspired the OMTech team to give back. Of the company’s Veterans Day Drive, OMTech’s Manager Mike Carlito said, "Our motto is beaming with possibilities—one we take to heart. These creative possibilities are only achievable because we have the freedom to do so. Our Veterans secured that freedom everyday by making that ultimate sacrifice. For those who've given up so much, we'd like to do our part to give back to them."
The Maker Community Project is a New Jersey-based nonprofit organization that empowers injured or disabled makers in the U.S. to hone their craft skills, providing amazing people with the tools and equipment needed to perform their jobs and enjoy their hobbies. They support woodworkers, fabricators, sign makers, welders, laser engravers, and other DIY-ers who are military veterans or have suffered significant hardships. The Maker Community Project helps enable these hard working Americans to turn their hobbies into businesses and earn extra income, with the flexibility to work from home.
OMTech Laser’s Veterans Day Drive will run from Thursday, November 11th at 10:00AM PST to Sunday, Nov. 14th at 11:59PM PST. During this time, a portion of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the Maker Community Project. Any product on their website is eligible towards the donation promotion.
About OMTech Laser: OMTech is a laser engraving machine company based in Anaheim, CA. Founded in 2020, OMTech quickly became the largest online seller of laser engraving machines and cultivated an online community of over 15,000 users.
Robert Minns
OMTech Laser
sales@omtechlaser.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook