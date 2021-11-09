(Subscription required) The Consumer Attorneys of California, in a 15-second commercial labeled “Unmasking CJAC,” said the Civil Justice Association of California is a shill for some of the worst actors in corporate America and stated it is funded by tobacco and oil companies, among others.
You just read:
Plaintiffs’ lawyers attack business group over ballot measures
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.