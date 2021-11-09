Real Estate Agent Nathaniel Crawford Announces Buyer Representation for Luxury Intra Coastal Canal and Waterfront Homes For Sale in Fort Lauderdale Fl

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury real estate agent Nathaniel Crawford is happy to announce buyer representation for luxury intra coastal and waterfront homes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Whether the buyer wants a single family home, a condo, or a townhome, Crawford can help. Nathaniel mentioned there are more than 100 waterfront homes available for sale with prices ranging from $500,000 to $30 million. Nathaniel Crawford is the Founder of the Black Luxury Miami Team at Amazing SoFlo Properties.

Nathaniel Crawford is a leading luxury real estate agent in South Florida. He received his marketing degree from Georgia Southwestern State University. He understands that the process of home buying or selling can be very personal and emotional. Thus, he strives to add value to the lives of his clients and helps them discover and experience joy in the home buying and selling process.

Using a combination of his unequaled network ethic and his commitment to helping people, Nathaniel Crawford has consistently helped his clients reach their desired real estate goals.

From first time home buying, to investment properties and ocean front luxury homes, Nathaniel’s patience, knowledge, candor, and professionalism have allowed his clients to experience a clear and smooth journey towards getting the home of their dreams. He is focused on South Florida real estate servicing Broward, Palm Beach, and Miami-Dade counties, assisting high-end clientele in reaching their investment and residential real estate goals.

One of Crawfords Clients (D. Greene) stated, “I have known Nathaniel for years, and his real estate knowledge has been invaluable to me. Whether it's helping with my first home purchase or looking at investments and multifamily properties, his wealth of knowledge is second to none. Not to mention he's easy to talk to, communicates in a timely manner and is just a solid guy. I would highly recommend working with Nathaniel for all your luxury waterfront real estate needs.”

For more information about Ft. Lauderdale Intra Coastal and Waterfront homes for sale visit: https://ftlauderdalewaterfrontliving.com/intracoastalcanal

Amazing SoFlo Properties and Black Luxury Miami specialize in waterfront and luxury residential and investment properties. They are a full service real estate firm that serves a wide range of clients in the Miami-Dade, Palm Beach, and Broward Counties. Those who are interested in learning more about Nathaniel Crawford can check out his website or the Amazing SoFlo Properties website, or they can contact Nathaniel Crawford on the phone or through email.

