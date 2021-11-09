America Recycles Day - Ecycle Atlanta Announces Free Computer and Electronics Recycling Events
Ecycle Atlanta is making it easy for people to recycle their electronic waste by hosting two recycling events in Atlanta.
You never have to leave your car as we’ll unload everything for you.”ATLANTA, GA, USA, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- America Recycles Day is November 15, 2021, and it’s the only nationally-recognized day committed to promoting and celebrating recycling in the United States. America Recycles Day is dedicated to raising awareness among individuals on how to be more mindful of what they consume, where to throw away their waste, how to recycle, to promise to recycle more, and include recycling in their everyday lives.
Ecycle Atlanta is hosting free Recycling Day Events at both their College Park and Peachtree Corners locations. Some of the electronics that can be recycled at no charge include laptops, hard drives, printers, modems, cell phones, audio equipment, batteries, and tablets. In addition to helping protect the environment, recycling the waste from electronics saves space in the landfills and prevents environmental pollution that is usually caused by toxic substances. Recycling also reduces the need for landfills in the first place. Additionally, production cost is also reduced as goods are not manufactured from scratch. As such, many electronics contain components that can be re-utilized, sometimes even eliminating the need for any type of processing.
Ecycle Atlanta is an environmentally conscious computer recycling company that works year-round to recycle, repurpose, or re-market whenever possible. They strive to provide Metro and Greater Atlanta with solutions for electronic waste disposal. They recycle many different electronic products ranging from IT asset disposal to hard drive and data destruction. Ecycle Atlanta strives to be an Earth-friendly, Zero Landfill company, following industry-standard guidelines to be environmentally responsible. Additionally, they make it easy for a business to dispose of unwanted e-scrap by providing free onsite pick up at their office. When it comes to Atlanta computer recycling and IT disposal, Ecycle Atlanta is ready to serve.
Each Ecycle Atlanta location is open to the public for free electronics recycling. Simply drive up and a technician will assist in unloading.
Ecycle Atlanta President, Jeff Shenning, states, "You never have to leave your car as we’ll unload everything for you.”
Electronic waste such as cell phones, computers, desktops, laptops, and printers will be safely recycled at no cost to the public. The full list of items that can be donated for recycling can be viewed here: https://www.ecycleatlanta.com/electronics-recycling-list.
Official America Recycles Day Atlanta Events links: https://www.facebook.com/events/2722415271385219
https://www.facebook.com/events/592324811892078
Ecycle Atlanta College Park
470 Plaza Drive, Suite B
College Park 30349
770-376-7763
Drop off hours: Monday-Friday, 9:00-4:00
Ecycle Atlanta Peachtree Corners
3230 Peachtree Corners Circle, Suite M
Norcross, GA 30092
770-837-0421
Drop off hours: Monday-Saturday, 10:00-4:00
Bill May
Ecycle Atlanta
+1 678-324-9760
bill@ecycleatlanta.com
