DHHL News Release: West Oʻahu Tree Trimming and Tree Removal

Newsroom Posted on Nov 9, 2021 in Latest News

(Kapolei, Oʻahu) – The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Sunshine Landscape Company, is scheduled to conduct tree trimming and tree removal work within homestead communities in West Oʻahu during the month of November.

A timeframe of scheduled work can be found below:

November 9-10: Maluʻōhai Homestead (Kaiau Ave., Kapolei) November 9-10: Kaupeʻa Homestead (Puainako Street, Kapolei) November 9-15: Kaʻuluokahaʻi Homestead (Kapolei) November 9-15: Kānehili Homestead (Kapolei) November 15-19: Nānākuli Depot Park November 22-24: Nānākuli Homestead Cemetery

Landscape crews will be on-site and working within the roadway during daylight hours, as a result, area residents should expect temporary traffic redirection and elevated noise levels during their community’s scheduled work interval.

The next scheduled maintenance of trees within Oʻahu homesteads is scheduled for April 2022.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###