Home Wellness Interior Design Launches with its Innovative Model for Bringing Health and Wellness into Homes Everywhere
The design company brings its unique flair to interior design by incorporating healing services into its offerings
After seeing the world suffer during the global pandemic, my team and I began creating affordable services that can bring health and wellness into everyone's home.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new interior design firm is disrupting how home design companies serve their clients. Home Wellness Interior Design has recently opened its digital doors for business with an innovative business model that blends holistic healing with interior design, with the aim of helping people everywhere live happier, healthier, and more sustainable lives.
Haleh Aleman (formerly Haleh Alemzadeh Niroo) is the founder of Home Wellness Interior Design. She is a notable name in the home interior design industry, working with elite clientele across the globe through her design laboratory Haleh Design, Inc. and GiftShop by Haleh Design. Aleman conceived of her newest venture amidst the COVID pandemic. After observing so much suffering in the world, she wanted to create a brand to bring health, wellness, and joy into people’s homes.
“After seeing the world suffer during the global pandemic, my team and I began creating affordable services that can bring health and wellness into everyone's home,” explained Aleman.
Home Wellness Interior Design was borne out of this desire. Through her new brand, Aleman offers online home design packages that are consciously crafted to help boost a home’s beauty while improving wellness. Clients can purchase interior design packages that include room design, window treatment suggestions, a presentation board, a shopping list of eco-friendly and non-toxic furniture and products, a healing crystal recommendation, and more.
In addition to complete room design packages, Home Wellness Interior Design also offers a la carte services to meet a client’s individual needs and improve a home’s wellness. A la carte services include feng shui, dowsing, house cleansing, and additional video consultations.
“In our designs, we employ and incorporate holistic elements that enhance the lives our clients want to live,” said Aleman. “We merge the beautiful with the mindful to create modern, energetically balanced, healthy spaces that transform people’s lives. We are also the only interior design company that incorporates healing services into each design project.”
To learn more about Home Wellness Interior Design, visit https://homewellnessinteriordesign.com/.
