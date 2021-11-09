Health Freedom Defense Fund Sues Los Angeles Unified School District Over Staff Vaccine Mandate
Public health arguments for vaccine mandates have disintegrated in the face of new evidence that vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of SARS-CoV-2
How have we come to a place where our government feels comfortable coercing healthy Americans to undergo a risky medical procedure in order to provide for their families? Have we become North Korea?”SANDPOINT, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health Freedom Defense Fund (HFDF) and six individual plaintiffs from California Educators for Medical Freedom (CAEMF) filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) challenging their COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all teachers and staff (Case No. 2:21-cv-08688). The defendants will be served this week.
— Leslie Manookian
The lawsuit alleges an utter lack of justification for LAUSD’s mandate, citing robust science which demonstrates the inability of the currently authorized COVID-19 vaccines to prevent infection and transmission, the superior protection of natural immunity, and the significantly higher incidence of injuries, adverse reactions, and deaths from the COVID-19 injections compared to all prior vaccines brought to market.
Health Freedom Defense Fund opposes laws and regulations that force Americans to submit to the administration of medical products, procedures, and devices against their will. Never in the history of this nation have citizens been subjected to such violations of their individual rights and liberties as they have under the constant state of emergency in effect in the United States for the last twenty months. The COVID emergency has been used to justify lockdowns, ban worship services, suspend jury trials, impose mask mandates, and now, to force vaccines, in what amounts to a clear violation of the most basic of human rights, that of bodily autonomy.
Leslie Manookian, president of HFDF said, “How have we come to a place in less than two years where many Americans now feel comfortable inquiring about the personal health choices of others and our government feels comfortable coercing healthy Americans to undergo a risky medical procedure in order to provide for their families? Have we become North Korea?”
As CDC has admitted the COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission of SARS-CoV-2 and recent evidence demonstrates that vaccinated individuals are as likely to spread the Delta variant as the unvaccinated, any public health argument for the shots has disintegrated.
Instituting a vaccine mandate as a requisite of employment is a “plain, palpable invasion of rights secured by the fundamental law and is unconstitutional,” said plaintiffs’ lead attorney John W. Howard. As such, LAUSD’s mandate also constitutes a serious invasion of the privacy rights of the plaintiffs.
The complaint goes on to state that those injected with COVID vaccines can become “immunological cripples” dependent on vaccines for the foreseeable future, “super-spreaders” carrying extremely high viral loads in their nose and upper airways, and may become more clinically ill than the unvaccinated, with a higher chance of death and severe hospitalization.
Attorneys claim the plaintiffs in the case have been stripped of their liberty protected by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution, which includes rights of personal autonomy, self-determination, bodily integrity, and the right to reject medical treatment.
Health Freedom Defense Fund is committed to defending the fundamental right to medical freedom for all Americans so that they may freely accept or refuse any medical treatment. HFDF we will continue to fight against illegal and unethical health mandates until health freedom has been restored in America.
