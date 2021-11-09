NFT Collectors Stumble Upon The First Known Extra-Terrestrial NFT Ever
EINPresswire.com/ -- Let’s call it “MARS ROCKS!” said a team member of NFTArchaeology.org, a group of early NFT enthusiasts and investors. The team had been combing through the Namecoin blockchain searching for what has become one of the earliest NFT collections ever.
With release dates from 2014 to 2015 on the Namecoin blockchain (around the same time as the Quantum NFT which recently sold for a whopping $1.4 million, and was also launched on the Namecoin blockchain), NFTArchaeology.org insists that these rare collections are ancient treasures destined for greatness once they enter the open market.
Namecoin is touted as the first fork of Bitcoin and is believed to be the only project that Satoshi Nakamoto himself contributed to, apart from Bitcoin.
As the group was studying the NFTs unearthed they came across a queer looking photograph of what seemed like red rocks. The team didn’t think much of it at first, until a member of the team started researching the picture, and what he found surprized them all.
The image was matched with a press release and image from NASA. The picture was taken from the Mast Camera, or Mastcam for short of the Mars rover, which takes color images and video footage of the Martian terrain.
The image showed Mount Sharp, a mountain on mars and the primary target of NASA’s Mars rover Curiosity.
The picture was actually - a photograph of and from mars!
The team decided to call it ‘Mars Rocks’ as a tribute to Ether-Rocks, another early NFT collection.
“This (Mars Rocks NFT) was minted on 15th May 2015 and so predates famous early NFT projects such as Crypto-Punks (22 June 2017) And Ether-Rocks (25 Dec 2017). There exist 100 Ether-Rocks while this is a unique 1-of-1… Moreover, this has the tag of being the first known if not the first ever ‘Extra-terrestrial” NFT, Space Exploration NFT and the First Ever Mars NFT”, said the team lead at NFTArchaeology.org
“And Ether-Rocks have a floor price 375 Ether ($1,749,545) as of today (9 Nov 2021) and all-time high price of 888 Ether!” he concluded with a grin.
The company has also released a Catalogue detailing the highlights of the collection which includes Mars Rocks and others:
"LOST IN FILM" (Aug. 11, 2014): Earliest Cinema NFT
"LOVE & PAIN" (Nov. 16, 2014): First 'Love Note' NFT
"THE CLASSIC" (March 12, 2014): The First Classic Sport and First Ever Cricket NFT
"THE BIBLE VERSE" (July 9, 2014): Earliest Known Religious / Bible NFT Ever!
"BEYOND 9/11" (May 6, 2014): Freedom Tower, Symbolizing Human Resilience.
The First Known NFT of The World Trade Center (NYC, USA)
“UNIQUE AVATAR: George Washington Smoking Weed” (July 29, 2015):
The First ‘Weed NFT’
Other notable ones include - the first NFT associated with the crypto term 'HODL’, earliest known music album cover NFT, celebrating immigrants (Chinatown 1980’s), 1989 Tiananmen Square Protest, first iconic soldier NFT, several early NFTs of various Cities and more.
Some of these NFTs are already available on leading marketplaces, such as OpenSea. And the team had hinted that it is currently accepting private bids and purchases.
For more information and to download full catalogue visit:
http://www.nftarchaeology.org/
About NFTArchaeology.Org
NFTArchaeology.Org is a team of early crypto enthusiasts and investors, all united by their interests - NFTs in general and 'Historic' NFTs in particular.
The company believes the NFT industry is poised for exponential growth, and that true value will be captured only by a few projects (the blue chips). As opposed to speculating on which projects would become blue-chips, NFTArchaeology.org directs its focus on NFTs with historic value - as they have time on their side! And so educates on, invests in, unearths and trades these "Early History" NFTs.
