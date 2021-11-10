Celebrity Makeup Artist Monique Powers Brings Luxury Boutique Experience to California Homes with Mobile ‘Glam Van’

Celebrity Makeup Artist Monique Powers The Glam Van Mobile Beauty Care with The Glam Van

Just imagine having a top-notch beauty consultant come to your home instead of fighting traffic to drive to a salon. For women living in the Santa Monica and South Bay areas of the Golden State, this is a reality, thanks to forward thinking entrepreneur Monique Powers. Ms. Powers put beautiful makeovers “on wheels” with the launch of Monique Powers Glam Van. This mobile beauty vehicle is the latest in on demand luxury.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, many beauty shops across the country were forced to reduce their hours, cut staff, or close indefinitely. Monique, however, took the situation in stride by using the lemons, which were handed to her to make lemonade. Following the strict CDC protocols, she ingeniously converted a Ford Transit van into a beautiful, one-of-a-kind mobile studio. Monique Powers’ Glam Van is a fabulous studio-equipped van with ventilation windows, a fan, HAC, and a fully private bathroom, complete with a toilet and sink. Monique takes safety protocols one step further by using a UVC light that kills bacteria, viruses, allergens, and mold efficiently.

Each valued customer will receive the benefit of an intimate beauty experience in a relaxed, glamorous environment. Some services provided by the Glam Van include lash extensions and lifts, eyebrow tweezing, facials, airbrush makeup, and hair styling. Ms. Powers is no novice in the beauty world. In fact, for the past 25 years she is known in the business as an international makeup artist and eyebrow specialist. In 2003, she got her Esthetician license so she could be a volunteer for the American Cancer Society’s “Look Good, Feel Better” program. Later, she achieved a certification in Oncology Esthetics, a license as a Manicurist and Cosmetologist, and is a certified Elleebana Lash Lift trainer for Los Angeles County. Many publications such as People, POPSUGAR, American Salon, and Upscale have featured Monique in recognition of her accomplishments.

Ms. Powers states, “I can now go to my client’s home without going into their home.” Catering to the needs of her clients is her prime consideration. She finds pleasure in helping a diverse group of ladies such as working moms, trying to balance kids and career; soccer moms who want to look stylish; women who are recovering from injuries, and some with limited ambulation, and women just looking for something different.

Leemarie S. gave a five-star Yelp review. “So happy to get back to Monique after time away because of the pandemic! She pivoted her business to a mobile van during the pandemic which is genius. When she's by the beach, the sound of waves is a perfect accompaniment to getting pampered. I'm obsessed with her lash lifts and eyebrow shaping - she is a perfectionist!! Highly recommend if you want to get a premium lash and brow service!”

For more information, please contact Monique Powers, Website: www.moniquepowers.com or Email: monique@moniquepowers.com or Phone: 310-869-8383