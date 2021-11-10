Reseda Group Invests in Larky to Accelerate Fintech Development
Larky announces that the Reseda Group has invested in their nudge® platform.ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Larky is pleased to announce Reseda Group has invested in Larky. Larky is the market-leading provider of consumer engagement technology for financial institutions. East Lansing-based Reseda Group is a wholly-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) of Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU), the world’s largest university-based credit union.
Established in April 2021, Reseda Group invests in strategic partners, like Larky, that will bring new technology, digital resources, and credit union industry solutions to market with a goal of building better products and services for members.
Larky and Reseda: Enhancing Member Experiences Through Fintech
The Larky nudge® platform seamlessly bundles into any mobile app to provide powerful data driven push-notifications. The nudge® portal gives credit unions a powerful tool for developing and launching campaigns in minutes. Larky provides these tools to help credit unions connect with their members to encourage them to benefit from account tools, features, and services.
The two organizations will work together on product advancements to enhance Larky’s current solutions. With Reseda Group’s strong emphasis on innovation and Larky’s enterprising history, leaders from both organizations feel this is a perfect match to enable better banking, better engagement, and better experiences for credit unions and their members.
"We believe that delivering a superior member experience is essential for credit unions to remain successful and relevant. Through supporting the best and brightest in fintech, like Larky, we can help build better products and services to deliver a superior credit union experience," said April Clobes, CEO of Reseda Group and MSUFCU. "When we invest in innovative partners and support their growth, we can support credit unions and our member communities in reaching their financial goals."
"We are thrilled to work with the talented team at the Reseda Group and MSUFCU," says Gregg Hammerman, CEO of Larky. "MSUFCU is an incredibly innovative and forward-thinking credit union and we are excited to partner to develop additional tools to help credit unions serve their members."
About Reseda Group
Reseda Group helps credit unions remain relevant and competitive by delivering the best products and services to their employees and member-owners. Driven by a shared goal of building better for members, Reseda Group invests in strategic partners that will bring new technology, digital resources and credit union industry solutions to market. Reseda Group is a wholly-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) of MSU Federal Credit Union. For more information, visit ResedaGroup.com.
About Michigan State University Federal Credit Union
MSUFCU is the world’s largest university-based credit union, and it is federally chartered and regulated by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). MSUFCU offers numerous financial products and services, including checking accounts, loans, investments and insurance. It is owned and governed by its more than 320,000 members, holds nearly $6.6 billion in assets and has 21 branches in all. For more information, visit MSUFCU.org.
About Larky
Larky is the market-leading provider of consumer engagement technology, advancing digital transformation in the banking sector. Larky helps community financial institutions connect with their account holders through push notifications delivered at the right place and right time. Available for any mobile banking app, the Larky Nudge® platform maximizes engagement through tailored communications. The platform offers the best online banking experience through true banking personalization for all.
Designed to help grow revenues, Larky's digital banking services provide financial institutions a competitive edge. With an open rate at a startling 90%, Larky supplies the power of data-driven mobile push notifications but with three times the engagement rate. This innovative marketing automation strategy increases user interaction and fosters revenue growth. Larky activates content with account holders, further connecting them with the financial institution.
For more information, visit Larky.com.
