More about Gov. Kemp: American Peanut Growers Group to Open New Processing Facility, Expand Shelling Plant

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced Georgia-based American Peanut Growers Group (APGG) will invest $85 million in expanding operations in the state, creating 90 jobs. In addition to expanding its current Donalsonville shelling plant, APGG will open a new food processing facility on its 45-acre campus in Seminole County.

“It’s truly exciting to see American Peanut Growers Group create jobs across rural south Georgia and celebrate the hardworking Georgians of Seminole County who put Georgia-grown food on the table for countless families in our state and around the world,” said Governor Kemp. “Thanks to the resilience, innovation, and hard work of our farmers, Georgia peanuts account for over half of all U.S peanut production. This announcement is great news for the number one industry in the top state for business!”

Headquartered in Seminole County and grower-owned, American Peanut Growers Group produces approximately 200,000 tons of peanuts per year. In addition to local buyers in South Georgia, APGG utilizes the Port of Savannah to reach many customers around the world. APGG’s customers include major confectioners, peanut butter manufacturers, and snack-nut roasters.

“We are extremely excited about this project and the opportunities it will provide for economic growth in Southwest Georgia. Per capita, peanut consumption has risen to an all-time high for the second year in a row, which presents an ideal situation allowing us to further drive value through the industry’s supply chain,” said Jeremy Mayes, General Manager for American Peanut Growers Ingredients. “We are thankful for our farmer-owners demonstrating their willingness to invest in the project and community. Likewise, the support of city and county officials, as well as local industries such as LMC has allowed us to move quickly on our infrastructure needs.”

APGG plans to build an additional 135,000-square-foot facility on its campus. This will encompass its new food processing operations, enabling APGG to manufacture peanut paste, granules, peanut butter, and roasted peanuts for its customers. The company will also invest in additional shelling equipment as it expands those operations.

“Our relationship with American Peanut Growers Group goes back many years. We have worked closely with them in the last several months on this project, and we’ve strengthened that relationship in the process,” said Sarah H. Avery, Director of the Development Authority of Seminole County and Donalsonville. “We know this expansion is key for the future growth of APGG. It’s also key for the successful growth of this community and is a large part of our economic future.”

APGG’s facility is located at 5212 Highway 39 North in Donalsonville. The company will begin hiring in June 2022 for careers in production, management, and maintenance. Individuals interested in opportunities with APGG are encouraged to visit APGG.com/careers for additional information.

Senior Project Manager Tina Herring represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Development Authority of Seminole County and Donalsonville and Georgia Power.

“Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry, and in our diverse economy, it continues to be a major driver of economic prosperity in every corner of the state,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia is perennially the number one state in the nation in the production of peanuts, so it is exciting to see American Peanut Growers Group continue to invest in our state and in our people. Many thanks to our partners at the Development Authority of Seminole County and Donalsonville for their support.”

The State of Georgia is home to more than half of the United States’ top 100 food processing companies, and during fiscal year 2021, job creation within this sector in Georgia increased 232% over the previous fiscal year. In 2020, Georgia peanuts were planted on more than 800,000 acres throughout Georgia and accounted for 53% of peanut production in the United States. Seventy-six of Georgia’s 159 counties have peanut farms, with an average yield of more than 4,100 pounds per acre.

About American Peanut Growers Group The American Peanut Growers Group project is an exemplary model of a community growing from within, and has gained support and attention from both state and national levels. APGG growers organized in late 2001, and began seeking support for a cooperative peanut handling and shelling project. American Peanut Growers Group, LLC (APGG) constructed a state-of-the-art peanut shelling plant to process the company's peanuts, making APGG vertically integrated and more connected to the market it supplies.